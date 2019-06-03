Men accused of bizarre murder attempt to face trial

Aydin Christopher Brown, as pictured on his Facebook account.

THREE men accused of being involved in a bizarre attempted murder are due to face a trial in September.

Aydin Christopher Brown, 30, of Commissioners Creek, and Mark Gary Brown, 29, of Nobbys Creek, have been accused of the attempted murder of Burringbar man Benn Peterson and kidnapping of Phillip Green on July 23, 2017.

Nathan John Stack, 36, is facing charges of taking or detaining a person to obtain advantage.

The matters went before the Downing Centre District Court on Friday for a hearing to determine whether the parties would be ready to proceed to trial on the September 2 date previously scheduled.

That date has been maintained, but the matter's due to return to the court briefly on June 4.

Police have alleged the Browns kidnapped Mr Peterson before setting him alight.

The alleged victim was found by passersby lying next to a fire on Kyogle Rd at Kunghur, near Uki.

He received serious burns as a result of the alleged attack and was initially taken to a Brisbane hospital in a critical condition.

Police will allege Mr Green jumped from a white utility, also on Kyogle Rd, after being kidnapped.

The Browns are each expected to defend one charge of causing wounding or grievous bodily harm to a person with intent to murder and taking or detaining a person in company with intent to get advantage and occasioning actual bodily harm.