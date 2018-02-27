Charles's trip to Bundy not our first royal visit
WITH the news that Prince Charles will visit the Rum City, we look back at the time his mum popped in for a visit in 1954.
It won't be Charles's first visit to Bundy, he came here in February of 1994 where he chatted with local producers while enjoying a cuppa overlooking the Burnett River.
Earlier this month, Bundaberg-born man Lex Greensill had his own brush with the royal when Prince Charles presented him with a Commander of the Order of the British Empire at Buckingham Palace.
The Queen came to Bundaberg during her Coronation tour of Australia the year after she had been crowned.
Jean Vane said she remembered the visit well.
"I walked from North Bundaberg pushing a stroller with my two young boys," she said.
Mrs Vane said she and a friend walked to Quay St, where the royal procession was to pass by.
But after all that effort she didn't really get to see the Queen.
"Prince Philip was in his naval uniform and he looked so gorgeous we forgot to look at the Queen," Mrs Vane said.
She remembered that the royal couple were driven in an open car along Quay St.
Mrs Vane said there was no TV in those days, so the royal visit was their only chance to see the Queen back then.
"When Princess Alexandra came to Bundaberg a few years later everyone piled out to have a look at her too," she said.
Beris Gaal was a young bank worker when the royal visit happened.
"The night before their arrival we walked down Bourbong St," she said.
"There was a crowd with excitement and anticipation in the air."
Mrs Gaal said she had read about the crowds greeting the royal couple and expected big crowds in the streets of Bundaberg.
"We didn't stop to think that the population of Bundaberg was not large enough for the streets to be so crowded," she said.
Mrs Gaal said the royal couple was to drive along Quay St to Walla St, into Bourbong St, then on to a welcome in the Showgrounds.
"At the time I worked in the Australia and New Zealand Bank on the corner of Quay and Targo streets," she said.
"An architect had visited the bank and arranged for it to be decorated in red, white and blue."
The bank employees and their families waited on the veranda of the bank for the arrival of the couple.
"After seeing the Queen in Quay St we walked to Bourbong St to see her again."
Mrs Gaal said she was so excited and overwhelmed she couldn't cheer.
"Personally, I thought she looked liked Edna Saunders who lived around the corner from me," she said.
"When I mentioned it to my friend she thought the same."
"Then we decided to drive to the Showgrounds, but my dad's car would not start so we had to get a taxi home."
Mrs Gaal said there was one amusing story from the royal visit.
On stage at the Showgrounds were all the aldermen of the town, the shires, and Gin Gin with their wives.
Vera Johnston, wife of Alderman Earl Johnston, had bought a special dress in Brisbane for the occasion.
She was assured by the sales assistant that the shop had not sold another dress the same to anyone in Bundaberg.
She didn't say they had sold one to Mrs McLellan from Gin Gin, who was also on the platform with Mrs Johnston.