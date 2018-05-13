Memories of skating rink will last forever

AFTER skating into the hearts of the Bundaberg community in the 1980s, one of the city's favourite haunts is no longer standing.

The Bundaberg Skating Rink, later called Extreme Zone Skate Centre and Amusement Arcade, was a go-to venue for youths and adults alike, but the somewhat retro facility has recently been reduced to rubble and the only thing that remains are the memories that were made.

Whether you were decked out in fluoro or ready to rock out on eight wheels, the skating rink was sure to hold a memory or two of Friday night fun.

Originally built by Siebolt and Katarina Zeeman more than 30 years ago, after the success of their first rink in Springwood, the rink stayed in the family with their daughter Pia Bishop running the one-time landmark for 23 years.

Ms Bishop said it was heartbreaking to see the building had been torn down, but understood the need for new development.

"It was a lovely way of life,” she said.

ROLLER DERBY: Rum City Rink Rat Tiffiny Andreson does a few warm- up laps at the skating rink. Max Fleet BUN101112RLR13

"I don't usually get attached to buildings, but this one was built by my father and seeing it knocked down was like losing a part of him.

"But we will always have the memories and some of them were unbelievable.”

Ms Bishop said it was constantly a hub of social and sporting activities and living on the premises, her kids were skating more often than not.

"When the slab was poured it was the biggest in the Southern Hemisphere at the time,” she said.

SKATING RINK: Community reminisce on skating rink memories. Contributed

"It was poured all in one go to make sure there were no cracks - every concreter in Bundaberg was there to help.

"(Once it was going) it was really busy, we had lines down the street and had to turn people away because we didn't have enough skates.

"At the time, I think it's just what Bundy needed.”

She said it was a completely different era in those times and the rink had a family-orientated atmosphere and provided the prefect venue for socialising.

Ms Bishop sold the rink to Neil Irvine, who changed the name to Extreme Zone Skate Centre and Amusement Arcade.