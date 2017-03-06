36°
Memorabilia discovery on Clean Up Australia Day

Philippe Coquerand | 5th Mar 2017 12:18 PM
The two trophies found in the past few months in Mundubbera.
The two trophies found in the past few months in Mundubbera. Philippe Coquerand

CLEAN Up Australia Day volunteers have found a piece of sporting memorabilia that dates back over 70 years.

The discovery was made early Sunday morning when 48 volunteers began the clean up around town.

The trophy was the second of its kind found in the past three months.

Mundubbera Lions Club Treasurer, David Rolfe, said it was a very interesting find.

"We found a bit of memorabilia from the bowling club, a 1936 trophy that got washed out in the floods in 2013," he said.

"The bowling club went completely under when the Queensland floods hit, the bowling club was destroyed, and with the help of volunteers was re-built," he said.

It was a very successful day according to Mr Rolfe, who said he was very pleased with the turn-out.

"I'm impressed with the numbers we got here. In Bundaberg they're lucky to get 40 people for Clean Up Australia Day so for a little town to get 48 people it's pretty impressive," Mr Rolfe said.

He said the important message about Clean Up Australia Day was to get involved and help out wherever possible.

"It's about having feelings for the place and not wanting to live in a pig sty," Mr Rolfe said.

"It was only in 2014 when Mundubbera won the tidiest town award, so people take pride for living in the area, and it's just a matter of tidying up," he said.

The Clean up Australia Day event was in partnership with the Lions Club and the North Burnett Regional Council.

Topics:  clean up australia day community environment mundubbera record attendance

Memorabilia discovery on Clean Up Australia Day

Clean up day a hit amongst the Mundubbera community with record numbers this year.

