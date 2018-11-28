Menu
Puppy rescue in Deepwater
MELTING HEARTS: Firefighter rescues puppy at Deepwater

Mikayla Haupt
by
28th Nov 2018 5:19 PM

AS DEVASTATION takes hold in the communities of Deepwater and Baffle Creek, a single photo has captured the humanity on the front line.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service photo has emerged of a Queensland fire fighter cradling a small dehydrated puppy amid the disaster zone.

The fire fighter is seen kneeling and giving the brown pup a drink from his water bottle.

At this stage it is not known who the heroic fire fighter is and a call out has now gone out to find his identity.

A QFES spokeswoman said it melted the hearts of her colleagues when they saw it.

