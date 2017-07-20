Melissa's feeling confident with new salon job

IT WAS the support from her family and the help of a local recruitment agency that gave Melissa Bennett the confidence to get a job at a local salon.

The Bundaberg woman, who has an intellectual disability, said getting back into the workforce after falling pregnant with her first child had been difficult.

Now, years on, she has taken the leap and scored herself a job at A Cut Above at Moore Park Beach, greeting customers, taking bookings and lending a helping hand wherever she can.

"I work about two days a week and I love it,” she said.

"I have always had a love for hairdressing because I just love talking to the clients and everyone is so friendly.

"This job has really given me my confidence back.”

Melissa said she had never let her disability get in the way of doing what she wanted and was able to get back into the workforce thanks to the help from a local employment consultant at APM.

The employment agency delivers employment, injury management and vocational rehabilitation, assessment, allied health intervention and community care, aged care and disability care services.

APM corporate affairs general manager Adrian Bradley said Melissa hadn't worked in any formal capacity since 2011 and her confidence was initially low.

"Our consultant Dan worked with Melissa to improve her confidence and got her some work trials with local cafes, but unrealistic demands on her abilities ended in failure and sunk her confidence,” he said.

"Dan then discovered that the reason she wanted to work in hospitality was because of the customer service element.

"He also discovered that she had done a Certificate II in Hairdressing in 2004.”

Mr Bradley said Melissa didn't pursue a career in hairdressing because she felt she couldn't handle the pressure of completing an apprenticeship, but always wanted to work in a salon.

"Dan was able to get Melissa some work at a A Cut Above at Moore Park Beach,” he said.

"This is a great example of how a job can turn someone's world around.”

A Cut Above owner Shane Olive said Melissa had been eager and professional from the get-go.

"She never misses a shift and always follows through on all of the jobs she is given,” he said.

"I just felt that she was someone that deserved to have a go - she wanted the job and seemed really eager.

"It has turned out really well.”