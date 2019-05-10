Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hartland is due to be sentenced by Judge Paul Higham. Picture: Mark Stewart
Hartland is due to be sentenced by Judge Paul Higham. Picture: Mark Stewart
Crime

‘Charming’ Tinder rapist to be sentenced

by AAP
10th May 2019 9:22 AM | Updated: 9:22 AM

Melbourne's "Tinder rapist" Glenn Hartland is due to be sentenced today after admitting he forced himself on women he met via the popular dating app.

Hartland, 44, seduced the women online and started intimate relations with them before engaging in forced, non-consensual sex, indecent assault and revenge porn.

The Moonee Ponds man has pleaded guilty to three charges of rape and one of indecent assault over attacks in Melbourne's eastern suburbs between May 2014 and March 2016.

Glenn Hartland pleaded guilty to three charges of rape. Picture: Facebook
Glenn Hartland pleaded guilty to three charges of rape. Picture: Facebook


He has also confessed to using a carriage service to harass a woman between February and April 2016, distributing intimate images of one of his victims in May 2016, and two charges of breaching court orders.

He raped his victims in their homes and also committed an indecent assault in the toilet of a St Kilda hotel where Hartland pinned the woman against the wall of a cubicle and ripped off her underwear.

During a previous plea hearing at the County Court of Victoria, one woman spoke of how Hartland would combine "grandiose romantic gestures" and charm with threats of suicide and mood swings in a bid to control his victims.

One woman described him as a "prolific predator" and "master manipulator". Another of his victims has since taken her own life, with her brother previously detailing the "permanent and unforgivable" damage Hartland had inflicted on the woman's family.

Hartland has been described as a ‘master manipulator’. Picture: Tinder
Hartland has been described as a ‘master manipulator’. Picture: Tinder

The surviving women said the attacks had left them riddled with self-doubt and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Hartland's lawyer claimed the rapist was now "appalled by what he's done" and "the penny has finally dropped".

Hartland is due to be sentenced by Judge Paul Higham.

If you or someone you know is affected by sexual assault, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732). Alternatively, contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or beyondblue 1300 22 4636.

editors picks rapist social media tinder tinder rape

Top Stories

    Labor to dole out $39b

    premium_icon Labor to dole out $39b

    Politics Workers will be forced to pay a whopping $39 billion to give those on the dole a weekly pay rise of $75 — slugging the average earner an extra $3200 in tax.

    Call to jail boss for Bundaberg worker's death

    premium_icon Call to jail boss for Bundaberg worker's death

    News 'It's a clear case of prioritising commercial interest'

    Picking pretty posies for mum's special day

    premium_icon Picking pretty posies for mum's special day

    News Get a bunch of flowers fresh from the farm

    Mums show no remorse for baby-injuring home invasion

    premium_icon Mums show no remorse for baby-injuring home invasion

    Crime Mums walk free after 'frightening' home invasion