United topple Kings in battle of NBL powerhouses

Andrew Bogut was kept quiet as the Kings went down in a tense affair. Picture: Getty

A BIG shiny trophy. It was the only thing missing from Monday night's NBL blockbuster between Melbourne United and Sydney Kings in front of a capacity crowd of 10,500 people at Melbourne Arena.

What was billed as a potential finals preview ebbed and flowed accordingly as NBL champions United crafted a workmanlike 77-70 win.

Andrew Bogut held up his end of the bargain - at the defensive end - with 15 rebounds and three savage blocks despite the close checking of Josh Boone.

With Chris Goulding (knee) sidelined for the second time in three games Casper Ware, again, sparked United from the perimeter, while David Barlow, yet again, kept the scoreboard ticking over with clutch buckets.

Then, with the game on the line in the second half, DJ Kennedy caught fire - from the paint and perimeter - to leave the Kings, who drew to within four points in the last quarter, flat-footed.

Kennedy relished the chance to step up in the second half after finally being able to string together minutes, having overcome early-season injury setbacks.

Melbourne United’s Josh Boone competes for the ball against Kings big man Andrew Bogut. Picture: Getty

"I think the guys really just came to me, I didn't say much," Kennedy said.

"The team really let me play single coverage and I was able to take advantage of that, I think when you get a hot hand you just keep feeding it... I took advantage of that."

What we learned is this.

United is still the benchmark.

Take it to the bank.

Not because the NBL champion defeated Bogut's Kings in the first of four regular season showdowns, but the manner in which is occurred.

Jerome Randle topscored for the Kings with 15 points. Picture: Getty

Nothing flashy or fancy, just a good old fashioned grind.

United controlled the tempo of the game, it bounced out of the blocks and then forced the Kings to play catch-up all night.

They were never headed, either, despite the best efforts of Jerome Randle and Kevin Lisch.

The Kings simply lacked that third, fourth and fifth knockout blow needed to win big games - not least on the road - against a seasoned rival like United.

Therein lies United's biggest strength, arguably, the hunger to defend "our house".

United coach Dean Vickerman praised his team's commitment in defence.

"I was so proud of the way that we defended early in the game," Vickerman said.

"I thought not only our first line of defence but our second and third line... even the ones that they scored in that first quarter were really tough contested things.

DJ Kennedy caught fire in the second half, finishing with a game-high 24 points. Picture: Getty

"We struggled at the start of the game and throughout the game to try and finish around the rim - and Bogut was certainly a factor."

United had answers for everything the Kings threw at them, if not Ware or Barlow or Kennedy then Mitch McCarron, Craig Moller and Boone got going late after falling into early foul trouble.

The plan for Bogut worked wonders also, with United throwing different looks at the NBA champion to keep to him off balance and away from dangerous spots.

Bogut swatted United away in the first half but the home side kept asking questions of the Kings' defensive set up.

