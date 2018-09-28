Fired-up Storm young gun won’t back down

Curtis Scott has vowed to maintain the rage for the Storm. (Photo Getty Images)

CURTIS Scott grew up idolising the likes of firebrands Carl Webb and Michael Crocker.

It is why the Melbourne Storm centre has vowed to maintain his in-your-face style for the rest of his career.

Scott's aggressive nature came back to haunt him midway through this season when he became the first player sent off since 2015 after throwing wild punches which fractured the eye socket of Manly's Dylan Walker.

The pair had been engaged in an ongoing verbal battle before Scott snapped. Despite given his marching orders, Scott remains unperturbed about his style of play.

"I like the challenge on the field. If someone is getting stuck into me I like getting stuck into them," Scott said.

"It's something I like in the game. Rivalry is good in the game, you've seen it with Latrell Mitchell and Will Chambers in Origin.

"It makes the game more interesting and it gives the fans something they want to see.

"I'm not talking about fighting but if two people are getting stuck into each other all game then it makes it exciting.

"I really enjoy that. I remember when I was young I used to love watching Michael Crocker and Carl Webb. They were really competitive and really aggressive. I loved ­watching that."

The send-off cost Scott two weeks on the sidelines. He shared a frank conversation with coach Craig Bellamy ­following the incident.

"He was disappointed," Scott said.

"He pulled me aside and said I can't be doing that sort of stuff and I have to learn from it. He said it'll turn me into a better player and that I was young and didn't think.

"It's a learning curve for me. I didn't dwell on it. I have to look forward. Learn from it and not do it again."

Scott, who is preparing for his second grand final, does not have to look too far to receive advice about aggressive centre play. Teammate Chambers is among the most chatty on-field players in the competition.

"Will is pretty good at it," Scott said.

"I haven't played enough first grade to get as lippy as him.

"It's what he does. He doesn't go looking for it. He plays with his heart on his sleeve. He doesn't shy away from any battle.

"It's something he does well and the ­character he is."

Scott was among the most sought-after junior players before the Cronulla product shifted to ­Melbourne ahead of the 2016 season.

He confirmed his long-term future at the club by signing on for three more years in February.

"It's pretty surreal to play two seasons and be in two grand finals," Scott said.

"At the time (when I signed) there were a lot of outside backs at the club who were moving on. I thought it was a good opportunity to come down.

"I've focused more on my defence more than anything. Playing on the left side, it's not my ­natural side.

"The club is so big on defence so I probably work my hardest on that."

