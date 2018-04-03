Menu
William Chambers of the Storm and Paul Gallen of the Sharks rumble.
Rugby League

Storm star Chambers cops two-week NRL ban

by Melissa Woods
3rd Apr 2018 11:48 AM

MELBOURNE star Will Chambers will miss two NRL games after accepting the sanction for dangerous contact stemming from Friday's fiery clash with Cronulla.

The Test and Queensland centre on Tuesday accepted the ban after he was charged by the NRL match review committee for a grapple tackle on Paul Gallen late in the Storm defeat.

Chambers will miss Saturday's game against the Tigers and the Storm's round six meeting with Newcastle.

His Melbourne teammate Dale Finucane also opted not to contest a dangerous contact charge, resulting in a one-game suspension.

The lock is already out for at least a month after fracturing his thumb in the game with the Sharks.

