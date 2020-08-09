Melbourne man’s $1652 burger mistake

Victorians in the state's locked down zones now have to wear face masks whenever they leave the house, but not everyone is complying.

So far, police have fined 38 people for failing to wear masks in public.

They are among 268 people to receive fines in the past 24 hours for COVID-19 restriction breaches.

The mask rule was imposed on July 23. Anyone caught without the protective item can be fined $200.

Among those who copped a hefty penalty was a Melbourne man on his way to get a burger. He was in breach of the city's 8pm to 5am curfew.

A Melbourne man was slapped with a $1652 fine for breaching the city’s curfew while on his way to grab a burger. Picture: Istock

He told police he was helping a friend move a TV set and while on his way from Doncaster East to Dandenong, he "thought he would also stop at a fast food outlet to get a burger," police said in a statement.

He was slapped with a $1652 for breaching the curfew, a police spokesperson told news.com.au

However, he wasn't the only to cop a fine.

A Mount Alexander man who had a group of mates over to "watch the footy" was also in breach of the new restrictions, as well as another man walking on William Street in Melbourne CBD at 2am.

"He stated he had been in the city to meet friends at a hotel and have some drinks," the police statement read.

A further 76 people had also been found to be breaching the curfew times in the last 24 hours.

Melburnians who don’t wear a face mask in public can be fined $200, while those who breach the city’s curfew can face a $1652 fine. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images



Last week, another person driving from Melbourne to the border town of Wodonga claiming to be on a Macca's run "for a Big Mac", was also hit with a $1652 fine

At a briefing on August 1, Police Minister Lisa Neville slammed the "appalling behaviour" of some rule breakers who were disregarding coronavirus restrictions which demand Melburnians remain in the city.

Ms Neville said most people were abiding by the COVID-10 restrictions but she was astounded by some of those who were not.

Metropolitan Melbourne is under stage 4 lockdown restrictions. Police seen patrolling the area during a protest against the coronavirus lockdown in Melbourne’s CBD on August 9. Picture: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images



"We are still continuing to see appalling behaviour. I know Victorians themselves are fed up with, I am fed up with it, Victoria Police are fed up with it," she said last week.

"Can I be really clear, just in case there is any doubt at all, that there is absolutely no reason or need to drive from Melbourne to Wodonga to have a Big Mac. That is one of the fines that was issued yesterday."

Victoria has recorded 394 new coronavirus cases and 17 new deaths, 10 of which are linked to aged care facilities.

Originally published as Melbourne man's $1652 burger mistake