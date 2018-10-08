'My 'revenge' on thief neighbour'

Melbourne comedian and actor Lucy Gransbury has revealed a new twist in the case of her thieving neighbour. Picture: lucygransbury.com.au

A MELBOURNE woman caught "stealing" her neighbour's parcel on CCTV has offered a "convenient" excuse for her actions.

The saga began in late July, when news.com.au revealed Australian actor and comedian Lucy Gransbury had spotted her neighbour swiping her mail on film.

Gransbury had become concerned when her order of Clinique lipsticks and moisturisers failed to arrive.

After contacting Australia Post, she was told the package had already been delivered, and had been left on top of letterboxes within her apartment building.

Suspecting theft, Gransbury forked out "a few hundred dollars" for footage from her building's CCTV camera, which clearly showed a fellow female resident keying in her apartment number, entering the building, picking up the parcel and then making off with it.

A "devastated" Gransbury posted about the incident on her Facebook page and on her blog, and received an outpouring of support from outraged Aussies who urged her to seek revenge.

But now, there's been a new twist in the case.

In an update on the incident on her blog titled "Revenge Sucks", Gransbury explained she and her fiance had eventually slipped a note under the neighbour's door outlining how they had proof she had taken the item.

The note also politely requested the neighbour repay Gransbury the $360 she had shelled out for both the CCTV footage and the missing parcel, along with her fiance's contact details.

"Look, it was a long shot, but we thought she'd be so embarrassed about being caught, she'd definitely pay up," she wrote.

But five days later, Gransbury's fiance got a call from the woman.

"Her defence was flawless. She didn't 'take' the parcel. She moved it from the lobby to in front of our apartment door, where there are conveniently no CCTV cameras," Gransbury wrote.

Melbourne woman Lucy Gransbury was ‘devastated’ when her Clinique package was stolen. Picture: Facebook @Lucy Gransbury

"So what could we do? Absolutely sh*t all. There is no more CCTV footage to purchase. All trails have gone cold. If she did leave it in front of our door, it must have been picked up by either our direct apartment-door neighbours or a meandering Uber Eats delivery person.

"Now it's really awkward whenever we see the non-thief around the building. For us, not her. She doesn't actually know what we look like, she's only seen my handwriting and heard his voice. But we know her face from the CCTV footage, so now we both hide from her like the chicken sh*t cowards we are."

However, the story does have a happy ending - and in a way, Gransbury did have the last laugh and ended up getting her "revenge".

After contacting Clinique's customer service department with her sorry story, the company decided to send her a new package on the house, which was successfully delivered this time.

The actor has been inundated with comments on Facebook from social media users who had been following the case closely.

"I hope you return the favour and move all of her mail in future to the front of her door, or the bin, whatevs," one Facebook user wrote, while another added: "Glad you got your lippie Lucy … what a marathon."

However, it's not the first time Gransbury has had a spat with a neighbour.

In 2015 in her previous apartment block, she sent a hilarious, two-page complaint letter to her notoriously noisy neighbour, which sparked a funny back-and-forth between the two and went viral in the process.