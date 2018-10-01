Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The cost of parking at Melbourne hospitals has spiked in the last three years.
The cost of parking at Melbourne hospitals has spiked in the last three years.
Health

Fury as hospitals caught in parking gouge

1st Oct 2018 10:58 AM

NEWS that Melbourne's public hospitals raked in a combined $45 million in profits last year from car parking fees has been met with anger from the Victoria's opposition and the community sector.

The Herald Sun on Monday revealed nine of the city's hospitals, including St Vincent's and the Royal Melbourne Hospital, took home a whopping combined profit thanks in part to a surge in the cost of parking for patients and their families.

The Royal Children's Hospital collected $10.3 million in profit in 2017, according to the report.

The Victorian Council of Social Service (VCOSS) called the gouging of patients "mean" and a "genuine scandal".

"The hospital parking gouge is a genuine scandal. As somebody who's spent years visiting people in hospitals, it represents a tax on the families and friends of people who are sick and dying," VCOSS communications manager Ryan Sheales tweeted.

Shadow Minister for Health, Mary Wooldridge, wrote that the news represents a failure of the Labor Government.

"Daniel Andrews promised in 2015 he would fix the cost of hospital parking and he has dismally failed," she said.

Members of the public responded angrily, too. Mark Clarkson wrote on Twitter: "$35 a day is not car parking - it is 'car jacking'."

The Herald Sun analysis revealed that profits spiked 25 per cent since 2015 when Mr Andrews promised to fix the problem.

A News Corp investigation in 2016 revealed NSW hospitals were also raking in significant profits.

The report revealed that hospital parking in NSW had soared by 37 per cent to $38.7 million over three years. The Sydney Eye Hospital was charging the highest car parking fees in the country at $64 for six hours.

A change.org petition calling for "free parking for families" at Australian public hospitals has been signed more than 84,000 times.

Related Items

editors picks hospital parking parking price gouging

Top Stories

    Dodgy landlords under microscope in new industry review

    premium_icon Dodgy landlords under microscope in new industry review

    News Destructive tenants and dodgy landlords will be under the microscope in Bundaberg when a government review of the state's tenancy laws begins this week.

    UPDATE: Roof torn off council building in massive storm

    UPDATE: Roof torn off council building in massive storm

    Weather Shops flooded and powerlines and trees brought down in wild storm

    Bundy's biggest year for dying: 500+ more men die than women

    premium_icon Bundy's biggest year for dying: 500+ more men die than women

    News Stats show 908 people lost their lives across Bundy region in 2017

    Local Partners