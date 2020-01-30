Menu
House of Delight restaurant in Glen Waverley.
Melbourne diners exposed to virus

30th Jan 2020 7:17 AM

Diners at a Melbourne restaurant may have been exposed to coronavirus and have been urged to be aware of symptoms.

There have now been two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Victoria and seven across Australia.

The latest patient is a man in his 60s who travelled to Wuhan City in China and is now being isolated while he recovers.

Victoria's chief health officer Dr Brett Sutton said the man became sick on January 23, two days after returning from China and had remained isolated except for attending dinner with his family on Australia Day.

The man ate at The House of Delight restaurant in Glen Waverley in Melbourne's southeast with five family members between 5.30pm and 7pm.

Dr Sutton urged anyone who was at the restaurant during this time to be aware of symptoms.

But he also sent a message of caution.

"That restaurant is OK to go to now, people don't need to avoid the area or indeed anywhere else," he said.

However, the restaurant appears to have closed until February 9, a sign on its door suggests.

RELATED: Follow updates on the coronavirus outbreak

Sign on the door of the House of Delight restaurant in Glen Waverley informing that they will be shut until February 9.
The man's three adult and two child relatives have been isolated with him. One has already tested negative for the virus, while the children are being kept from school.

Up to 14 people in Victoria await results of their tests, while another 61 have tested negative.

The second case in Victoria, along with Queensland's first case confirmed on Wednesday evening, raised the national count to seven.

Australia's chief medical officer is now recommending anyone who has travelled in the Hubei province to self-isolate for 14 days after leaving the province.

 

 

 

- with AAP

