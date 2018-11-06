Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Cliffsofmoher. (Reg Ryan/Racing Photos via Getty Images)
The Cliffsofmoher. (Reg Ryan/Racing Photos via Getty Images)
News

Tragedy in Melbourne Cup heartbreak

by Jai Bednall
6th Nov 2018 2:18 PM | Updated: 2:41 PM

UPDATE: THERE are reports the horse injured in this year's Melbourne Cup, Cliffsofmoher, has been put down. 

The Daily Telegraph has reported the star UK galloper had a fractured right shoulder and "could not be saved".

Cliffsofmoher broke down just after passing the post the first time. 

 

 

EARLIER: FEARS are growing for the future of The Cliffsofmoher after the Aidan O'Brien-trained galloper was forced to exit midway through the Melbourne Cup.

Described as a "tragedy" by veteran Seven commentator Bruce McAvaney, the UK raider pulled up lame as the field passed the finishing post for the first time.

It came after he was spotted looking very agitated moments before the start.

"Cliffsofmoher, he's melting like an ice-cream at the moment," Seven commentator Richard Freedman said. "He's really sweating up badly."

It tarnished a thrilling win by Cross Counter, who saluted ahead of Marmelo and A Prince Of Arran.

Related Items

animal cruelty editors picks horse racing melbourne cup

Top Stories

    Government reveals day Jewel decision will be announced

    premium_icon Government reveals day Jewel decision will be announced

    News THE State Government has revealed it will make a decision to determine whether or not to call in the controversial Bargara Jewel development next week.

    SISTER ACT: Siblings steal hundreds from man in hospital

    premium_icon SISTER ACT: Siblings steal hundreds from man in hospital

    Crime Two sisters steal from person who dropped wallet in hospital.

    Police release images of six people they want to speak to

    premium_icon Police release images of six people they want to speak to

    News Investigations into police evasion, trespass, wilful damage

    • 6th Nov 2018 1:04 PM
    Man accused of attempted camp fire murder kept in custody

    premium_icon Man accused of attempted camp fire murder kept in custody

    Crime Torture, attempted murder-accused remanded in custody

    Local Partners