Cross Counter will need rest before the stable is able to determine his future.
Horses

Not again: Appleby stable hit with more injury woe

by Leo Schlink
15th Oct 2018 9:55 AM
CHARLIE Appleby's hellish spring has continued with leading Melbourne Cup contender Cross Counter now under an injury cloud.

The gelding will be restricted to box rest after cutting a leg, as the stable comes to terms with the death on Saturday of Hamada and lingering concerns over Emotionless.

Hamada was euthanised after fracturing a hind leg, while Emotionless will undergo bone scans on Monday to determine if he is allowed to contest Saturday's Caulfield Cup.

Both horses were injured in apparently innocuous circumstances in trackwork at Werribee.

Cross Counter, a Ladbrokes $13 chance for the Melbourne Cup, is expected to recover quickly from his setback, which will cost the import two days' exercise.

"It is annoying, but the Cup is over three weeks away and there is time for him to be ready, provided his recovery is as we expect," Appleby said.

"He will be box-rested for two days, the vets will have another look, and then we will assess everything after that.''

After almost faultless campaigns over the past three years and landing a string of races in both the city and country cups level, Appleby has endured a rugged campaign this season.

While Jungle Cat won the Group 1 Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes and Blair House pushed Benbatl when second in an epic Group 1 Caulfield Stakes on Saturday, there have been serious obstacles this year.

