AT THE RACES: Ilisa Duiveman and Haiden Bar turn on the style at the Thabeban Racetrack for last year's Melbourne Cup.
Melbourne Cup brings racing fever to Bundy

Katie Hall
5th Nov 2018 10:00 AM
PUT out your frocks and fascinators, suits and ties - Melbourne Cup is less than a day away.

Whether you're enjoying the action by the race course, having an office sweep or simply taking in the fashions, there is plenty going on in Bundaberg on the day of the race that stops a nation.

A Melbourne Cup luncheon held by the Bundaberg Health Services Foundation is just one event held on the day, raising money for a good cause.

Bundaberg Health Services Foundation manager and event organiser Anne McWhirter said about 140 people had bought tickets to the event.

"The event will feature a three-course meal, a fashion parade from Hotline Boutique, champagne on arrival, lots of raffles, sweeps and lucky door prizes,” Ms McWhirter said.

The event, sponsored by Highland Ferguson Lawyers and ABC Recycling, will help the foundation raise funds to buy equipment for local hospitals.

"All the money raised stays locally, and helps us buy non-government-funded equipment for hospitals, for things they can't afford to buy,” Ms McWhirter said.

"This event's funding will go towards buying recliner chairs and a couch for the new medical ward.”

Bundaberg Race Club's gates will open at 9.30am. Admission is $15 and five races will run.

Melbourne Hotel will again host Fashions on the Field on the day, with no theme.

Bundaberg News Mail

