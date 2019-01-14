Menu
Melbourne airport shut down after a fire alarm went off in the control tower.
News

Delays as flights grounded at airport

by Vanessa Brown
14th Jan 2019 10:17 AM

Passengers hoping to get on their morning flight out of Melbourne Airport on time have been met with delays, after a fire alarm went off in the control tower.

A fire alarm reportedly went off at a control tower at Melbourne Airport. Picture: Nicole Garmston
According to radio station 3AW, air traffic controllers were evacuated so all inbound flights had to be suspended.

This left some aircraft circling about the airport awaiting instruction.

Melbourne Airport confirmed the tower had to be evacuated due to an alarm, but all flights were now operational.

The spokesman told news.com.au there may still be slight delays due to the domino effect from the shutdown, but passengers should travel to the airport as normal.

At the time of the shutdown, no planes were allowed to land, forcing inbound flights to circle the airport.

Inbound flights to Melbourne Airport were holding or diverting earlier today. According to local media the reason is a fire alarm in the control tower. Picture: FlightRadar
It is understood that four flights were diverted to Canberra and another two to Sydney during the time when the control tower was not available.

