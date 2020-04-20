Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Whian Whian resident adn Melanoma survivor Danni Walker, pictured with girlfriend Roxanne Percy, says you need tobe your own advocate when it comes to skin checks.She urged people to make the time to do self checks, go to the doctor, get skin checks and if anything grows get rid of it.
Whian Whian resident adn Melanoma survivor Danni Walker, pictured with girlfriend Roxanne Percy, says you need tobe your own advocate when it comes to skin checks.She urged people to make the time to do self checks, go to the doctor, get skin checks and if anything grows get rid of it.
News

Melanoma survivor reveals ‘shocking’ journey

Francis Witsenhuysen
20th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Danni Walker found a small pink mark on the back of her leg, she dismissed it thinking it was like her other "lumps and bumps".

But within 18 months that little pink mark had changed the 31-year-old's life forever.

By July last year the mark had become a large growth and Ms Walker became concerned.

After seeing four North Coast doctors and trying to convince a few to cut the growth out, in August 2019 she finally found a doctor who would do the incision.

"By the time he cut it out it had mastaiced and looked nasty," the Whian Whian resident said.

"It was swollen and red and kept cracking and bleeding, it was bad. But they said it was very unlikely it was anything sinister."

Three days later, she got a call back and was told to book a consultation with another Lismore doctor.

The doctor diagnosed Ms Walker with 2B Melanoma - which meant it hadn't yet spread, but it had matastcised and was about to spread.

By July 2019, the small pink mark had turned into a growth.
By July 2019, the small pink mark had turned into a growth.

"I remember the doctor saying she expected me to be more upset than I was," she said.

"I was in shock - I didn't spend much time in the sun and didn't have any family history.

Form there Ms Walker saw an oncologist and last October underwent her second surgery where "a significant chunk" of her leg was removed.

"It was a good 15 cm long by 8cm wide," she said.

"I also had a lymph node removed from my groin, because it had matsised."

 

Healed scarring on Danni Walker's leg, from Melanoma removal in March.
Healed scarring on Danni Walker's leg, from Melanoma removal in March.

After the surgery, Ms Walker said she experienced ongoing medical complications, and was hospitalised after seroma caused two major infections.

"I was in incredible amounts of pain and was very weak.

"Recovery has taken a long time, and I'm still having repercussions - it's almost six months on and I'm only just starting to have energy again."

She said she did not blame any of the doctors, and had a strong message to anyone who finds anything on their body that "doesn't look or feel right".

"You need to be your own advocate and speak up. Make the time to do your own self checks, go to the doctor, get skin checks and if anything grows, get rid of it. Everyone is susceptible."

melanoma melanoma institute australia melanoma survivor northern rivers health nsw health
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The $608 million battleplan to shore up jobs in Queensland

        premium_icon The $608 million battleplan to shore up jobs in Queensland

        News COUNCILS across Queensland have devised a job-creating Covid-19 battleplan.

        • 20th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘Never recover’: Beattie’s grim warning for economy

        premium_icon ‘Never recover’: Beattie’s grim warning for economy

        Business Peter Beattie’s grim warning if Virgin folds

        • 20th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        Comfort in time of crisis: Educator’s bedtime stories

        premium_icon Comfort in time of crisis: Educator’s bedtime stories

        News BOOKS are a gift you can open many times and one that takes us on a journey...

        • 20th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        Severe storm warning but there’s little rain in sight

        premium_icon Severe storm warning but there’s little rain in sight

        News AFTER a severe thunderstorm warning issued in the Bundaberg region over the...

        • 20th Apr 2020 5:00 AM