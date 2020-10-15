Melania reveals son’s COVID diagnosis

Two weeks after she and US President Donald Trump shocked the world by testing positive for coronavirus, First Lady Melania has made a revelation about her teenage son's health.

Ms Trump penned a candid article on the White House website today to reflect on her "personal experience with COVID-19" and shared for the first time that Barron, 14, also contracted the virus.

The trio were initially isolated together in the residence of the White House before Mr Trump was transferred to Walter Reid Medical Centre for treatment when his condition worsened.

He has since recovered, with his personal physician confirming the President's subsequent COVID-19 tests have come back negative.

Mr Trump this week returned to the campaign trail just weeks out from the poll. Barron hasn't been seen in public since his diagnosis.

"It was two weeks ago when I received the diagnosis that so many Americans across our country and the world had already received - I tested positive for COVID-19," the First Lady wrote.

"To make matters worse, my husband, and our nation's Commander-in-Chief, received the same news.

"Naturally my mind went immediately to our son. To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn't help but think 'what about tomorrow or the next day?'"

Ms Trump wrote that her "fear came true" when the teen was tested again and the result came back positive.

"Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative."

Barron, the youngest of Mr Trump's children, stays largely away from the spotlight of Washington politics, seen only occasionally accompanying his parents on trips.

Writing about her own experience, she said she was hit "all at once" with albeit minimal symptoms and "it seemed to a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after".

"I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time. I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food."

Ms Trump acknowledged the special care that she and her family received and reported that she has now "tested negative" and hopes to resume her duties soon.

"Along with this good news, I want people to know that I understand just how fortunate my family is to have received the kind of care that we did. If you are sick, or if you have a loved one who is sick-I am thinking of you and will be thinking of you every day.

"I pray for our country and I pray for everyone who is grappling with COVID-19 and any other illnesses or challenges."

As she continues to recover, her message is simple: "I encourage everyone to continue to live the healthiest life they can."

For her, she says, that starts with a "balanced diet, fresh air, and vitamins" which "really are vital to keep our bodies healthy".

"For me personally, the most impactful part of my recovery was the opportunity to reflect on many things-family, friendships, my work, and staying true to who you are."

Originally published as Melania reveals son's COVID diagnosis