Mel sets up a cashless card trading group

Mel Boland created the Bundy Buy & Sell Indue group to help participants on the Cashless Debit Card trade second-hand goods.

Mel Boland created the Bundy Buy & Sell Indue group to help participants on the Cashless Debit Card trade second-hand goods.

A new Facebook group has appeared exclusively for second-hand trading for Bundaberg residents on the Cashless Debit Card.

The group’s creator, Mel Boland, said second-hand markets allowed her to buy things she normally can’t afford to buy brand new.

“Going on the card took all that away,” she said.

She has recently needed to move, requiring her to sell her furniture.

Now she has settled in a new residence, she has an opportunity to buy the necessities back.

One option available to her was to lay-by those items, but there is often a time limit associated with doing so, and Ms Boland described it as “not feasible when you’re on Centrelink”.

Her situation inspired her to create the group, called Bundy Buy & Sell Indue, which in the first 36 hours gained about 80 members.

While purchasing second-hand goods can be troublesome for those on the card, with sites like eBay blocked as the site allows the sale of alcohol, Ms Boland said trading over the Facebook group would work much the same as a regular bank transfer.

And because the group is limited to only those on the CDC, the transfers remain internal and do not impact participants “other expenses” transfer limit.

“For people like myself who are stuck on the Indue card, it gives us that little bit of freedom back,” Ms Boland said.

“Buying stuff on Facebook isn’t drugs, alcohol or gambling.”

She said the group doesn’t break any rules set out for participants, but allows those on the CDC to buy second-hand goods they couldn’t typically afford.

The restrictions of the card were again highlighted to Ms Boland while she was attempting to move.

She knew her car was dying a slow death, and lined up a rental to move house with.

But she said when she produced her Indue card to hire the car with, she was turned down by the rental company and needed to move house without a car.

“Why can’t I hire a card with my Indue card?” she asked.

And while she has little experience creating and running a Facebook group, she was surprised no one else had created a similar group yet.

“I thought ‘Well, I’m going to start this’,” she said.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt did not wish to comment about the group.