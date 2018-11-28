Mel B’s ‘sick’ TV confession

MEL B shocked UK TV viewers when she admitted that she keeps a removed tattoo of her ex-husband's name in a jar.

The Sun reports the Spice Girl left some fans feeling nauseous during an appearance on Loose Women after she revealed she keeps the inking, which she had cut out from her rib cage after her high-profile split from Stephen Belafonte last year, in a jar on top of her wardrobe.

She confessed: "(The surgeon) did a cut of just his name and I keep it in a jar, which I know is a bit strange, but it's at the top of my wardrobe and I know it's off my body."

The offending tattoo said, "Stephen, till death do us part you own my heart" - but Mel B had the word "Stephen" cut away from her flesh last year.

Melanie Brown and Stephen Belafonte were married in 2007.

Viewers were shocked and confused about why Mel B would want to keep the tattoo.

"I'm sorry what????" wrote one Loose Women viewer. "She keeps it in a jar ?????? #Gross #sick #weirdo."

"That is some f****d up s**t Mel B," another wrote.

Mel B went on to admit that she's undergone a "number of little tweaks" on her body since filing for divorce from Stephen.

Asked if she'd ever consider having a facelift, she dished: "I don't know if I'd have a full lift but I have little tweaks here and there.

"I've had stuff on my eyes and reconstructive surgery and Botox. A lot of my surgery was from getting out of an abusive relationship.

"I just wanted to make myself feel clean and new again," Mel added.

While Mel B admitted her decision to chop her locks off also stemmed from her divorce, she revealed she will be regrowing her signature Scary Spice hair for the band's reunion tour next year.

"I cut all my hair off. I am growing my full-on, poofy hair for my Spice Girls tour next year," she said.

Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner recently announced a reunion tour.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission