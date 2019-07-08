Meghan’s dad ‘would’ve gone’ to christening

Thomas Markle revealed his sadness at not being invited to his grandson Archie's christening.

Meghan's 77-year-old dad has never met Prince Harry and was left off the guest list to his grandson's christening at Windsor Castle over the weekend, reports The Sun.

He said he would have liked being at the celebration as he's been a member of the Anglican Church since childhood, which he called the "Queen's church".

Markle's ex-wife Doria Ragland, who is Meghan's mum, was pictured in the official photograph released by Buckingham Palace.

Thomas Markle: “I was an altar boy at age 12 … and Archie is my new grandson, so of course I would have enjoyed being there.” Picture: ITV

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, Mr Markle said: "I have been asked if I would have liked to have gone to Britain to see my new grandson being christened.

"I was an altar boy at age 12, a confirmed member of the Queen's church at age 14, and Archie is my new grandson, so of course I would have enjoyed being there for the blessing, wishing Archie and his parents health and happiness."

The royals celebrate the christening of royal baby Archie ... Meghan’s dad is nowhere to be seen. Picture: Supplied

Mr Markle also missed the royal wedding last year after he had two heart attacks.

He became estranged from Meghan when he admitted to posing for staged paparazzi pictures in an ill-fated attempt to change his image.

When Meghan’s dad Thomas Markle did not attend the royal wedding last year, Prince Charles walked her down the aisle. Picture: Supplied

Mr Markle claimed he only agreed to the photos as he felt unable to fend for himself in the onslaught of global media scrutiny arrived on him by his newly royal daughter.

He's repeatedly apologised for the stunt but he has not managed to reconcile with his famous daughter.

Archie's christening was performed by the Archbishop of Canterbury at a small ceremony of just 25 friends and family.

The beautiful official photo released by the Sussex clan. Picture: Supplied

One black and white photograph shows the little boy cradled in the arms of mum Meghan, 37, as doting dad Harry, 34, puts his arm around the pair.

A second colour photo shows the new parents posing with the little boy's grandparents Prince Charles and Camilla, along with Meghan's mum Doria.

Princess Diana's sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale are also in the photo - perhaps hinting they could have been given godparent roles.

Prince Harry and his mum Princess Diana at his christening ... her sister’s attended Archie’s christening. Picture: Supplied

Prince William and Kate - who is stunning in pink - can also be seen beaming beside their little nephew.

Sharing the two adorable photos, the palace said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to share the happiness of this day, and would like to thank everyone around the world for their ongoing support.

"They feel so fortunate to have enjoyed this special moment with family and Archie's godparents."

Royal baby Archie’s parents Meghan and Harry are determined to give him a private upbringing. Picture: Supplied

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.