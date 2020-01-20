Meghan’s dad: she’s ‘cheapened’ royals

Meghan's heartbroken father Thomas Markle has revealed his distress over her royal exit and said: "This is not the girl I raised."

Retired Hollywood lighting director Thomas is also said to believe Meghan has "let down" the Royal Family over his daughter and Harry's abdication plan, The Sun has reported.

And in a TV documentary set to air soon, Thomas, 75, branded Harry and Meghan "embarrassing".

He also told the Channel 5 doc Thomas Markle: My Story that his daughter was "cheapening" the Royal Family and "throwing away every girl's dream for money."

In a reference to the discount American supermarket giant he said: "They are turning it [the Royal Family] into a Walmart with a crown on."

Meghan Markle as a baby with father Thomas Markle. Picture: Meghan Markle/Instagram

It comes after the Queen last night put her foot down as she revealed the Royal Family's 'hard Megxit' deal, agreeing that Harry and Meghan will no longer use their HRH titles and demanding they repay £2.4million of taxpayer's money spent on renovating Frogmore Cottage.

Meanwhile devastated Thomas has also told relatives he longs to place a photo of himself with his daughter, Harry and grandson baby Archie on to a special picture wall at his home in Mexico.

Meghan's half-brother Tom Markle, 53, said: "If he can do that he will die a happy man."

And - referring to Megxit - Tom Junior added: "My dad said to me, 'This is not the girl I raised.'

"He cannot believe what has happened. He is very disappointed in her actions.

"He thinks she's let down the Royal family.

"He's still got a lot of pics of Meg on one big wall and Archie is up there also. What he wants though is a picture of all three of them or even the four of them up there together.

"If that happens he would die a happy man. I personally think there should be a picture of all of us on that wall.

"For months, years, he held out hope she would reach out but there's too much turmoil now for that to ever happen."

Thomas Junior added: "She would not be anywhere without him. He paid for her education, car, clothes, rent, bills, spending money at uni. A small fortune and that's what put her on her way.

"It's great that Meg goes to women's centres and so on, that's brilliant.

"But she does need to look out for her family, too.

"We're just out here surviving as best we can. We don't have millions in the bank like her and Harry.

"She's pretending we don't exist but it's strange and selfish."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the drought-affected area of Dubbo in central west NSW, visiting the Royal Flying Doctor Service and local drought affected farmers. Picture: Toby Zerna

'SHE'S PRETENDING WE DON'T EXIST'

Thomas Senior told Channel 5: "When they got married they took on an obligation, and the obligation is to be part of the Royals and to represent the Royals. And it would be foolish for them not to.

"This is one of the greatest long-living institutions ever. They are destroying it, they are cheapening it, making it shabby… they shouldn't be doing this."

He went on: "With Meghan and Harry separating from the Royals… it's disappointing because she actually got every girl's dream.

"Every young girl wants to become a princess and she got that and now she's tossing that away… it looks like she's tossing that away for money."

It was revealed this week that Thomas Senior could be the star witness for the Mail on Sunday in its legal fight with Meghan, 38.

The Duchess of Sussex is suing the paper for privacy and copyright over a letter it published that she had written to her father in 2018.

The paper's defence will reveal Thomas was left 'deeply hurt' by a message sent by his daughter and Prince Harry in the run-up to their wedding in 2018.

He also claims, in the defence that he paid tens of thousands of dollars for his daughter's school fees and was paying off her student loan as her acting career took off.

But Mr Markle - who says he helped fund her first wedding, in 2011, to producer Trevor Engelson - claims Meghan has not offered him recent support.

The documents state: "Since May 2018 (Meghan) has not supported him in any way, despite the fact that, as she knows, he has been ill and therefore has medical expenses, not all of which are covered by his insurance."

Tom Junior also revealed that Meghan's first husband told him after they split: "If you mention her name to me we'll never speak again."

And he issued a warning to Prince Harry that he could end up 'dumped' like other people Meghan has left behind.

He explained: "When I met Trevor a few times he was a really nice, professional Hollywood producer.

"He was very well known and on his way to being a big name.

"I think he was involved in the 'Saw' films so was a big deal. He'd done well for himself. Very financially secure and did everything for Meg.

"He took her under his wing and really showed her how Hollywood works and important people. She'd had a taste of that via my dad but she wanted to know more of course.

"They seemed really solid pair, very in love.

"I met him at a holiday dinner, birthdays and things. I think a Thanksgiving or a Christmas.

"Meghan was all giddy and happy like she was showing him off and he was happy and into her, They were very hands-on and lovey-dovey."

He said that last time he saw Trevor with Meghan was at their grandmother Doris's funeral in Glendale, CA, in 2011.

He said: "The funeral was at my grandmother Doris's care home called Broadview in Glendale in which we all attended.

"Trevor and Meg were there.

"Meghan was close to Doris, she really opened up to Meghan. They would watch TV and Meghan helped nurse her through dementia.

"They were close. Meghan was really kind and caring with her, to her immense credit."

Thomas Markle was not at Meghan’s wedding.

'HARRY - DON'T END UP LIKE THE OTHER GUYS'

He added: "I didn't go to Meghan and Trevor's wedding.

It was dad, Doria and a bunch of her friends. Not long afterwards, a year or something, she goes to Canada to film Suits.

"When Meghan moved to Toronto I did hear that at first Trevor paid for her rent there in Toronto while he stayed in Hollywood.

"He couldn't relocate because of his business but he would fly out twice a month.

"But it started to be a problem for Meg and then they had a trial separation and she eventually completely dumped Trevor.

"Then it came out that Meg was having a thing with a celebrity chef there.

"It was really sad. I can't believe she did that to him.

"I reached out to him after a couple of times and he said, 'If you mention her name I'll never speak to you again.'

"She did a number on him and he's happy now, thankfully. Newly married.

"It's very devastating for a man and especially for a man who put his heart and soul into it. It shows there was no real love there at all.

"I think looking back it's just typical behaviour by Meg. She did the same thing with the chef in Toronto.

"Before long, she was with Prince Harry.

"I'd warn Prince Harry, 'Don't end up like the other guys.'

This story first appeared in The Sun and is reproduced here with permission.