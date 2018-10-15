Meghan’s BFF joins Aussie tour

Meghan’s best pal will be accompanying her to Australia. Picture: Supplied

Meghan’s best pal will be accompanying her to Australia. Picture: Supplied

MEGHAN Markle is jetting off on her royal tour this week, and is said to be bringing along best friend Jessica Mulroney.

The Canadian stylist and her husband Ben are "flying from Toronto to Sydney" to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and will be there in an "unofficial" capacity.

This means that they will pay for their own expenses during the trip - unlike the 10 staff travelling with the royal couple.

Jessica Mulroney and actress Meghan Markle in Toronto. Picture: 2016

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to undertake a 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, starting with a visit to the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday.

The duchess, 37, will have to change her outfits up to three times a day during the royal tour, so could rely on her stylist best friend for help, according to theTimes.

Jessica, 38, and her TV presenter husband Ben, 42, who is the son of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney, currently reside in Toronto.

Jessica Mulroney at Meghan’s wedding. Picture: Getty

Meghan and Jessica are thought to have met when Meghan first moved from LA to Toronto, in 2011, to film Suits.

They're said to have bonded over a shared love of yoga, and even holidayed together in Italy in 2016.

Jessica helped Meghan choose her TV wedding dress for Suits - and was reportedly flown over to Kensington Palace on January 10, to join the bride-to-be in fittings for a bespoke wedding gown.

Ben and Jessica Mulroney ahead of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding reception. Picture: Instagram

Jessica was one of just three people, along with Meghan's mum Doria and Harry's mate/Soho House consultant Markus Anderson, to join the Suits actress and Harry in the royal box at the Invictus Games.

Jessica's daughter Ivy, and twin sons Brian and John, starred in the May royal wedding as bridesmaid and page boys.

The 16-day royal trip will be packed with 76 engagements, with the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 taking centre stage.

The couple have been promoting the Invictus Games ahead of their Sydney trip. Picture: Instagram

Kensington Palace announced that the trip would coincide with the Invictus Games, which is being held in Sydney from October 20-27.

The destination for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first official trip as husband and wife mimics the prince's parents first overseas tour, as they visited Australia in 1983, shortly after their own wedding.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana in Australia in 1983. Picture: Getty

Among other highlights will be a visit to the world-famous Taronga Zoo where the pair will be able to meet two koalas and their joeys.

George the Bilby, meets George the Prince. Picture: Supplied

Prince George delighted the world as he joyfully interacted with a bilby named after him during the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2014 tour.

This article was originally published inThe Sun and has been reproduced her with permission.