Markle’s sister makes most humiliating move yet

MEGHAN Markle's half-sister, Samantha Grant, has reportedly scored herself a spot on the British version of Celebrity Big Brother in what the Viacom-owned network Channel 5 is billing as The Eye of The Storm.

The report comes just two months after Meghan tied the knot with Prince Harry. Prior to the wedding, Samantha allegedly staged paparazzi photos for their father and made off-the-cuff remarks to Piers Morgan suggesting that Harry would be better off marrying someone else.

In addition to publicly shading Meghan, Samantha is also rumoured to be penning an autobiography called The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister.

Samantha Markle: “Life is about cashing in.” Picture: ITV

Markle, who will reportedly collect a six-figure payday from the show appeared to confirm her involvement to Inside Edition, telling the outlet, "Life is about cashing in. You take opportunities as they arise and hopefully you enjoy the ride and make it as positive as you can. There's nothing wrong with it."

Although the 53-year-old hasn't been afraid of criticising her duchess sister in the media, she's adamant that her appearance on the hit UK show will have nothing to do with the newest royal.

"The purpose of that show would not be to discuss her," she said.

The British season of Celebrity Big Brother is slated to begin filming this August. Reps for the show did not immediately respond to request for comment.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.