Meghan’s sister blasts family invite snub

MEGHAN Markle's half-sister has blasted the bride-to-be for not inviting her own family to the royal wedding.

Furious Samantha Markle hit out after Prince Harry and Meghan came up with a list of around 600 guests for the ceremony at Windsor Castle on May 19, The Sun reported.

But Samantha has accused the couple of inviting "complete strangers" - and claims "no one" from the Markle clan made the coveted guest list.

Samantha Markle tweeted an image of her half-sister Meghan, along with a message referencing her lack of an invitation to the Ms Markle's wedding. Picture: Twitter

After the ceremony more than 2,500 members of the public will help celebrate the royal couple's big day.

Samantha, who lives in Florida, USA, vented her fury on Twitter.

She tweeted: "Out of respect and humanitarianism, the Markles should be invited if 2,000 complete strangers are.

"Our uncle, brother, me, best friend of 30 years, nephews. Our issue is not a matter of closeness. Family is family."

Samantha Markle expressed her sentiments over twitter. Picture: Twitter

Prince Harry's fiancee is still close to her dad Thomas Markle, even though the 73-year-old lives a quiet life near Rosarito in Mexico.

It's not yet known if he'll walk his daughter down the aisle.

Meghan's mum Doria, who joined the couple at the Invictus Games last year, is expected to attend.

Meghan Markle’s social working mother, Doria Radlan, will be in attendance at the wedding. Picture: Supplied

MS sufferer Samantha, who has her sister in her Twitter profile picture, previously said: "The Markle family is looking forward to our wedding invite.

"No one has one yet. Still waiting."

Fans rushed to reassure Samantha and said the gold-gilded invitations could just be taking a long time to get to America.

But Samantha said: "Well, everyone is making arrangements and it's difficult to organise everything as you can imagine."

It is yet to be confirmed as to whether Meghan Markle’s father will walk her down the aisle on May 19. Picture: Supplied

Around 1,200 guests at the Royal wedding on May 19 will be members of the public from a range of backgrounds and ages.

Among those lucky enough to receive an invitation are young people who have shown strong leadership and served their communities.

The couple are also inviting 610 Windsor Castle community members, including residents of Windsor Castle and members of the St George's Chapel community, and 530 members of the royal households and Crown Estate.

Tourists ride in a horse-drawn carriage past the main entrance of Windsor Castle, where Prince Harry and Meghan will marry in May. Picture: AFP

About half of the public invited will sit in on the actual service, in St George's Chapel, while a further 200 will be from charities and organisations the couple have a close connection with.

Another 100 guests will be from two local schools.

The invitations read: "His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales K.G., K.T. requests the pleasure of the company of … … at the Marriage of His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales with Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Saturday 19th May 2018 at 12 Noon followed by a reception at Windsor Castle."

One of the couple’s official engagement photos. Picture: AFP

The invitation stipulates a strict dress code with men asked to don military uniform or a morning coat and lounge hat, and women asked to wear a day dress and hat.

A Kensington Palace spokesman declined to comment.

This article was originally published in The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.