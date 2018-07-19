Meghan’s half-sister slams ‘cold’ royals

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister has launched yet another verbal attack.

MEGHAN Markle's half-sister says she will hold the Duchess "responsible" if their father dies in the family's latest public feud.

Samantha Markle blamed the royal family for Meghan's "cold" behaviour towards their father Thomas after it was revealed Meghan hadn't spoken to him in months, The Sun reports.

It comes after Thomas Markle, 73, made repeated public pleas for his 36-year-old daughter to speak to him.

Samantha posted on Twitter: "My father is not an embarrassment for loving his daughter! The Royals are an embarrassment for being so cold.

"You should be ashamed of yourselves."

Sharing news that Meghan and Harry had visited a tribute in London to Nelson Mandela's life, the American added: "How about you pay tribute to your own father?! Enough is enough.

"Act like a humanitarian act like a woman! If our father dies I'm holding you responsible, Meg!"

Samantha Markle has let loose again on her estranged half-sister, Meghan.

Samantha Markle's diatribe comes just days after Thomas Markle told The Sun on Sunday he believes Meghan is struggling to cope with the switch from successful Hollywood actress to "prim" public duties in her role as the Duchess of Sussex.

Thomas, 73, told The Sun on Sunday: "My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified.

"I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile.

"I've seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don't like the one I'm seeing now.

"This one isn't even a stage smile - this is a pained smile.

"That might be just having a couple of bad days. I don't know. It really worries me. I think she's under too much pressure.

"There's a high price to pay to be married to that family."

Thomas Markle says he thinks Meghan is “terrified”. gave his first interview since Meghan and Harry's wedding to IT's Good Morning Britain. Picture: ITV

Thomas Markle criticised his daughter's "ridiculous" dress code as she toured Ireland with Prince Harry last week.

"Meghan seems like something out of an old movie," he said.

"Why in 2018 are we dressing like the 1930s? Why do they have to cover their knees?"

Thomas said the royals were freezing him out of his daughter's life over his staged paparazzi pictures and controversial interview with Good Morning Britain.