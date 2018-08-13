Dad’s ‘rude’ move hurts Meghan

Meghan Markle decided to give her father some space after he hung up on Prince Harry, it’s been revealed. Picture: Getty Images

MEGHAN Markle has decided that now is not the time to reach out to her father - after he put down the phone on Prince Harry during a heated argument.

The Sun On Sunday can reveal that the Duchess of Sussex, 37, wants time and space away from dad Thomas, after his interviews begging her to get in touch.

They have not spoken in almost three months - since the day after Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry, which her father missed due to heart surgery.

Today we can lift the lid on an explosive row between Thomas, Meghan and Harry while he was recovering in hospital.

It happened after Harry told him he was in that position because he had not listened to their advice not to speak to the press - following the paparazzi scandal.

Thomas told the Sun On Sunday: "I felt disrespected by them. I was recovering from a heart attack, lying in a bed, having a phone call, and the things were being said that hurt me. I felt like I was being blamed for my mistakes when I was in my hospital bed recovering from a heart attack."

Now Meghan wants time apart from Thomas.

A US source revealed: "Royal officials have met and discussed how to deal with him complaining that she has cut him off. They know it is a problem.

"Meghan loves Thomas and does want to maintain a relationship with him in the long run. But at the moment she feels he needs a bit of space. She also wants to take a bit of time out.

"She is adjusting to married life and her new role in the spotlight. Meghan is hopeful that things will get better but it will take time. There is no quick fix."

Ex-lighting director Thomas, 74, told the Sun On Sunday how he was being shunned by his daughter following her wedding to Harry, 33.

He made a heartfelt plea to the former Suits star through our newspaper - telling her: "I love you and want to talk to you - pick up the phone."

The Emmy Award-winning director of photography also said he was concerned about the "pressure" Meghan was under as she begins her new role in public life.

Last month he said that Meghan was not picking up his calls and that the liaison at Kensington Palace was not answering his messages.

Now courtiers are understood to be acknowledging that the situation cannot continue.

But they will only react and reach out to dad-of-three Thomas when Meghan signals that she is ready to speak to him.

The source added: "This will be on her terms. She is the one in control."

