Meghan’s royal value is about to catapult

MEGHAN Markle's "discreet" yet passionate approach to her charity work could make her one of the hardest working and most valuable members of the royal family, as she and her husband Prince Harry ramp up their official engagements.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will embark on their first overseas tour this month when they journey to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga on official royal business.

As part of the whirlwind trip, the couple will launch the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney, where they will meet competitors and watch several events during the week of October 20-27.

The games were launched by Prince Harry in 2014 to help sick and injured military personnel and veterans, and the royal pair will attend multiple events including the opening and closing ceremonies.

Harry and Meghan will embark on their first overseas tour this month. Picture: Getty

While the intensity of the public spotlight on the pair is relatively new, both Harry and Meghan have spent their entire lives involved in charitable work.

Editor of the Royal Central website Charlie Proctor said the overseas tour, which would include numerous public events every day, would not be easy for the couple, particularly for a "novice" like Meghan.

"Both she and Harry will have to undertake 16 days of non-stop engagements in four different countries," he told News Corp Australia.

"That isn't easy for even the most experienced royal, never mind a novice like Meghan."

However, Mr Proctor said he believed Meghan would become one of the hardest working members of the royal family in coming years.

The newlyweds will undertake 16 days of non-stop engagements in four different countries.

"From what we have seen from her on previous engagements in the UK is that she has a natural ability to put people at ease," he said.

"I'm sure she will be excellent when the time comes and will continue to be an asset for the royal family."

Their first major overseas tour has been built around the Invictus Games, which is fast becoming a global sporting event and one of Prince Harry's most important charitable projects.

In 2013, Prince Harry, who served 10 years in the British Army and did two tours of duty in Afghanistan, visited the Warrior Games - a competition for wounded servicemen in the US.

Inspired by the healing power of sport and supportive competition, he replicated the event and held the first Invictus Games in London in 2014.

Meghan and Harry’s first major overseas tour has been built around the Invictus Games. Picture: Getty

Invictus Games Foundation CEO Dominic Reid told News Corp Australia that Harry had seen how sport could help wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women with their recovery.

"When His Royal Highness is attending the Invictus Games there are many opportunities for him to engage with competitors, and their friends and family," he said.

"This gives those taking part an opportunity to thank him for his drive and vision in creating the Games, and for Harry to understand, and hear first-hand just how important the Invictus Games is to those taking part in their journey of rehabilitation."

Meghan, who began doing charity work at just 11 years old, and worked in a soup kitchen for the homeless when she was at school, cut ties with her own international charitable commitments, including with UN Women, last year to focus on her new royal role.

In November, Kensington Palace said Meghan had decided to "start with a clean slate to focus on the UK".

Since then, the former actress has embarked on several charitable projects, including promoting a cookbook from a community kitchen set up in the wake of the tragic Grenfell Tower fire.

With her support, the book went to the top of Amazon's bestsellers list before it had even been officially released.

The glamorous American, who is comfortable in the media and public spotlight due to her career as an actress, also beat her sister-in-law Kate Middleton to her first solo engagement - just four months after joining the royal family - attending the opening of the Oceania exhibition at the Royal Academy.

Charity work has been a huge part of royal duties for generations, with Harry and Prince William's mother Princess Diana named "the People's Princess" by former prime minister Tony Blair.

Diana leveraged her enormous profile to support causes she was passionate about, including being photographed hugging people with HIV-AIDS in the 1980s, which helped reduce fear and stigma surrounding the disease.

It therefore came as no surprise when Harry and William established The Royal Foundation in 2009 as an avenue to pursue their own charitable endeavours.

Princess Diana holding a young child at Febem Hostel for abandoned children, many of them HIV positive, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Picture: Getty

Over the years, Harry has supported charities around the world including co-founding Sentebale with Lesotho's Prince Seeiso to help orphans in Lesotho, South Africa, supporting the National AIDS Trust and providing humanitarian aid to UNICEF which helps protect the rights of vulnerable children around the world.

Speaking at a forum for the foundation earlier this year, the Duke of Sussex said it was crucial to tackle the cause of issues, and not the symptoms.

"It's all about changing mindsets, the biggest successes that The Royal Foundation has had to date is all based around changing mind sets," he said.

"We realise with this very unique opportunity and unique platform we have to be tackling the cause of the problem."

William's wife Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge was the foundation's third patron, with Meghan becoming the fourth.

The group of young royals are known as the Fab Four in the charity and NGO sector.

The foundation, which reported an income of more than $16 million in 2017, promotes and supports charities dealing with mental health, wildlife and conservation, young people and the armed forces community.

Also speaking at the forum earlier this year, where she shared the stage with Kate, William and Harry, Meghan said she was excited about joining.

"To see the model of the foundation is really interesting because while I've worked with larger non-government organisations I've also worked with really small grassroots organisations where you can see a higher level of impact in my opinion because there's a lot less red tape," she said.

"I've very excited to be able to work on initiatives similarly that can have that same impact globally."

Mr Proctor said if the royals didn't undertake charity work, then people would ask what was the point of the royal family.

"One of the key arguments for keeping the monarchy is the work and impact they have on charities, both big and small," he said.

"One thing I have noticed in covering Meghan is that she is very discreet in her work.

"She has made a number of private visits to different charities, including secret visits to meet the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

"In the run-up to her wedding and in the months after, Meghan has been visiting lots of charities.

"As these visits are all under the radar, many of them even the media are not aware of.

"She is doing this to get an understanding of the charity sector which she will play a huge part of."