Meghan ‘can’t damage royals’ like Diana did

Meghan Markle can't damage the royal family like Princess Diana because she's simply not important enough, an expert has claimed.

According to a report in The Sun, Pauline Maclaren, author of Royal Fever: The British Monarchy in Consumer Culture, pointed out several key differences between Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview and Princess Diana's famous 1995 interview with Martin Bashir.

"I don't think the [Meghan and Harry] interview can be really rated in a similar way to the Diana interview, which really turned the public very much against the royal family [in the UK]," she reportedly told the Mirror.

Princess Diana during her 1995 interview with Martin Bashir. Picture: BBC

"When Diana did her interviews, that was after they had suffered many other things during that period, so that was a sort of culminating scandal or the culmination of a series of scandals, really.

"This time, I think it's just not quite the same and particularly because Harry and Meghan had already left."

Princess Diana famously said there were "three people" in her marriage to Prince Charles, alluding to his long-running affair to Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Another serious difference is their rank, with Princess Diana speaking out while she was Princess of Wales and future Queen, while Meghan is married a junior royal who continues to fall further down the line to the throne.

Meghan is said to have hero-worshipped Diana as a child, becoming "obsessed" with watching endless re-runs of Princess Diana's fairytale wedding according to her friend's mother, Sonia Ardakani.

Princess Diana’s 1995 interview with Martin Bashir caused major backlash against the royal family. Picture: BBC

HARRY, MEGHAN'S FIRST NETFLIX SERIES REVEALED

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan's first Netflix series has been revealed - a doco about the Invictus Games.

It's the debut streaming project for the couple after they signed a $A200 million deal with Netflix last year in the wake of their "Megxit" from the royal family.

In it, Prince Harry will appear on camera and serve as an executive producer. The Duke of Sussex, who is in the midst of a very public falling out with his family, said described the series as a "mosaic of resilience".

In a statement, Harry added that he "couldn't be more excited" for the series, which will "give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year."

Prince Harry and Meghan's Archewell Productions enlisted director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara on the series, which will follow the athletes and organisers as they prepare for the Games.

The series will follow the competitors around the world on the road to the Games at The Hague.

The spectacle had been expected to take place in 2020 but it was delayed until next year due to the pandemic.

"Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve," Prince Harry said in a statement.

And he hinted there's much more to come from the partnership.

"As Archewell Productions' first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn't be more excited for the journey ahead, or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service," he said.

It comes just weeks after the royal couple hired an Oscar-nominated producer to lead their multimillion-dollar deals with the TV streaming giant, as well as music site Spotify.

'IMPOSSIBLE TO BELIEVE'

Piers Morgan demanded Meghan must reveal the names of the royals who refused to help her when she was suicidal.

The former Good Morning Britain host made the remarks in a TV interview with Fox Nation, calling on the Duchess of Sussex to name the "royals who rejected her requests for help".

Morgan, 56, was criticised for publicly saying he did not believe Meghan's claim - aired during her Oprah interview - that she had been turned away from the palace when she asked for support.

Morgan previously claimed he "didn't believe a word" Meghan said in the TV tell-all.

Speaking in a new interview on Fox Nation - his first since being dumped from Good Morning Britain - Morgan was asked about Meghan's suicidal claims.

Piers Morgan, left, on the set of his former TV show, Good Morning Britain.

"You're accusing two people in the palace of being unspeakably cruel simply to protect the brand of the royal family, if that is true let's have the names of these people and let's go to them and ask them is this true," Piers told Fox Nation show Tucker Carlson Today.

"'Did you tell a suicidal woman, who told you she was suicidal, not to get help?' … because I find that impossible to believe.

"What I was witnessing was the most extraordinarily disingenuous smear, hit job, on the Royal family, on the Queen, on the monarchy, and frankly on Britain, my country," he said.

Last month, Meghan, 39, told Oprah she had been refused mental health help because it "wouldn't be good for the institution (royals)".

The Duchess of Sussex alleged that a member of the royal family raised concerns about the colour of her baby's skin and "what that would mean or look like".

Morgan said Meghan was "accusing the Queen and the Monarchy and the institution as being racist".

"That's really what was going down here," he added.

Piers said that if the question was as "innocent" as somebody saying "given Meghan's father is white, her mother's black, what colour would the baby be" that he believes this would be an "innocent question".

However, he said that if it were "loaded with a sense of derogatory tone or concern, then it becomes racism".

Morgan said Harry and Meghan made 17 "different claims" during their Oprah interview, that had since "been proven to be either completely untrue or massively exaggerated".

"I don't understand why I should have to believe people who are not telling the truth."

WILLIAM 'LEFT REELING'

Prince William is "uncomfortable" talking to his brother Harry in the wake of his Oprah tell-all.

Us Weekly reported that William was "left reeling" after his brother aired the royal family's private drama to the world.

"He says it was a cheap shot to leak details of their private call and that he twisted the truth," a source close to William told the magazine.

The source alleged that he Duke of Cambridge "now feels uncomfortable" speaking to Prince Harry on the phone and that conversations with his brother could put him "at risk" of it being leaked to the media.

"He's putting himself at risk of the same thing happening again," the source said.

In the Oprah interview, Harry described he and William as being "on different paths" and that the brothers were taking "space" from each other.

"I love William to bits, he's my brother," Harry said, claiming his brother was trapped in the institution of the royal family.

"We've been through hell together, we have a shared experience, but we were on different paths," he said.

Anyone experiencing personal problems should contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Originally published as Meghan 'can't damage royals' like Diana did