Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Christmas card has stunned royal fans, who got a glimpse into how Archie has grown.
Meghan and Harry’s Christmas card stuns fans

by Shoba Rao
24th Dec 2020 9:22 AM
They say a picture paints a thousand words.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Christmas card has surprised royal watchers, who got a glimpse into how their son Archie Harrison has grown.

The cards is a painted sketch of the loved-up couple with their son at their California home with their two dogs a black Labrador retriever and a rescue beagle, which Markle brought to the UK with her when she first moved in with the Duke of Sussex.

The Labrador's name is Pula, while Meghan's beagle goes by the name Guy.

The sketch shows the them in their garden in front of what appears to be a cubby house for Archie.

Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie, who is 18-months old now, appears to have grown more ginger-coloured hair, following in the footsteps of his father.

Archie is the focus of the image, as Markle, Prince Harry and their two dogs look at him.

The card has the words "Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year".

The card, which was uploaded to a local animal charity's Instagram page known as the Mayhew.

 

Meghan and Prince Harry's Christmas card. Picture: Instagram/Mayhew
Mayhew is an animal welfare charity working to improve life for cats, dogs in London and across the world.

The sketch is based on a photo of the family taken by Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, that was "taken at their home earlier this month," according to a spokesman for the family.

"The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays."

A statement from Markle on the charity's website states: "This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind.

"From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our UK patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us."

 

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie in their 2019 Christmas card. Picture: Twitter
Royal fans on social media described the card as being "very different" and "very nice."

"Yeaaaahhh … this is so unique and so cute! Look at Archie," one user wrote.

Archie has not been seen in public since his first birthday in May, after Meghan shared a video of the pair reading the picture book Duck! Rabbit! to him.

The Christmas card shows Prince Harry and Markle in a similar casual pose which they also demonstrated in last year's photo, which saw them adopt a more modern Royal Family Christmas holiday photo.

It comes after the Queen's former press secretary Dickie Arbiter criticised them, saying he found it "extraordinary" they have made various public appearances - despite stepping back as royals in March for more privacy.

The royal expert told True Royalty TV's Royal Beat: "I find it extraordinary that two people who left basically because they felt press intrusion and yet in the past 12 months we've had nothing but drip-feeding the press about things that they're doing."

 

 

 

 

