Meghan and Harry tell-all: How to watch in Australia

The highly-anticipated interview between American TV host Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be broadcast in Australia.

The program is set to be one of the most explosive media encounters in the history of the Royal Family.

Winfrey sits down with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, for an intimate wide-ranging interview, covering everything including her brief stint as a Royal, her fairytale marriage, motherhood, charity work, and the ongoing public pressure and media scrutiny she faces.

Prince Harry then joins the two as they speak about their move to the United States, their growing family, and what they plan for the future.

Teaser clips for the interview have already revealed that Harry lives in the shadow of his mother Princess Diana's tragic death and that his "biggest fear was history repeating itself".

Harry said he couldn't imagine what his mother went through "going through this process by herself".

He described his decision to leave the Royal Family as far from easy.

"It's been unbelievably tough for the two of us but at least we have each other," he said.

Meghan was silent in the short clip but Winfrey asked her about a comment she appeared to have made about how she found life as a royal "almost unsurvivable".

"Almost unsurvivable sounds like there was a breaking point," Winfrey said, before asking: "Were you silent or were you silenced?"

Network 10 has announced that Oprah With Meghan And Harry will air on Monday, 8 March at 7.30pm on 10.

The two-hour special is produced by Winfrey's Harpo Productions. Winfrey is a close friend of the royal couple.

The premiere comes as Meghan has been accused of bullying staff during her time in the royal household.

The duchess has denied the bullying complaints and her lawyers have stated that one of the individuals had left royal employment after findings of misconduct.

A spokesman for the Sussexes said that the allegations were "a calculated smear campaign" and "a defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex" timed to undermine Harry and Meghan ahead of their media appearance.

Harry has been urged to delay the airing of the interview as his grandfather Prince Philip entered another week in hospital and was moved to St Bartholomew's for further treatment.

