Megan attends wedding in $16,400 frock

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the wedding of Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess in Rome. Picture: Claudio Peri/ANSA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined A-list guests to celebrate the wedding of fashion designer Misha Nonoo at a stunning 17th century villa in Rome.

The fashion designer tied the knot with oil tycoon Michael Hess during a sunset ceremony attended by a whole host of celebrity guests, including James Corden, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Princess Eugenie, The Sun reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were dressed to the nines as they arrived at the star-studded ceremony.

Prince Harry shot cameras a cheeky grin in a sharp black tie suit while Meghan dazzled in a $16,400 sheer black gown by Valentino with a V-neck cut and voluminous puff sleeves.

Meghan's chic black dress is similar to the Jason Wu frock she wore to the Lion King premiere in London earlier this year but features sequin-lined frills running down the front and back.

The Duchess styled her hair in a chic bun and wore a pair of statement gold lead earrings with her stylish designer frock.

Like almost everything the Duchess wears, Meghan's designer Valentino frock has now sold out online since she was pictured wearing it earlier this evening.

Princess Beatrice was among the first of the guests to arrive while her sister Princess Eugenie was spotted chatting to the bride.

Beatrice - who is expected to announce her engagement to multi-millionaire boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi 'next spring', according to royal experts - dazzled in a trendy gold embellished headband and sequin gown.

Ivanka Trump looked sensational in a Grecian peach-coloured pleated dress for the sunset ceremony.

The President's daughter completed her chic evening look with a full-length train and metallic belt as she was accompanied by her husband Jared Kushner.

Meanwhile, the bride has been pictured waiting in the wings as her guests arrive and has opted for a white short-sleeve gown and styled her hair in a classic chignon.

Always one to experiment with style, Katy Perry chose an eye-catching $1490 coral gown by Marchesa Notte with feather embellishment on the drop sleeves and matching clutch bag.

The pop star finished off her look with some chic white sunglasses while her fiance Orlando Bloom looked dapper in a tuxedo.

The lavish Villa Aurelia is one of the most sought-after and exclusive wedding venues in Rome, boasting elaborate interiors, extravagant reception rooms and breathtaking views of the city.

Yesterday it was revealed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had left baby Archie Harrison behind as they jetted off to Rome for Misha's wedding.

The designer is one of Meghan's closest friends and she was recently hired as the designer behind Meghan's new Smart Works capsule collection.

A source told Fabulous Digital: "Misha helped introduce Harry to Meghan and the two women are the best of friends.

"Meghan wasn't going to miss her wedding for the world.

"They've left Archie at home but it's only for a couple of days and they will be back on Saturday."

Misha is one of Meghan's closest friends and attended both the Royal Wedding last year and her lavish New York baby shower in February.

Other guests included on Misha's star-studded list of invites are Katy Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom, who were spotted enjoying a loved-up display in Rome last night.

Misha is thought to have invited around 300 guests to the extravagant nuptials, including model Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner as well as Ivanka Trump.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission