Mega M’boro wind farm one step closer to reality

The state government has granted developmental approval for Forest Wind. Photo: File.

The state government has granted developmental approval for Forest Wind. Photo: File.

ONE of the largest grid-connected wind farms in the southern hemisphere is another step closer to reality.

The state government has granted development approval for Forest Wind.

Minister for Planning Cameron Dick said the project, proposed to comprise up to 226 turbines, would provide a huge boost for the local economy.

"If it proceeds, the project could create around 440 jobs during construction and 50 full-time jobs during operation," he said.

"This is a major clean energy project for the state and will contribute to our local target of 50 per cent ­renewables by 2030," Mr Dick said.

He said Forest Wind has the potential to generate up to 1200 megawatts of electricity at capacity, "enough to supply one in four Queensland homes."

"This is enough power for all homes across the Wide Bay-Burnett, Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast combined," he said.

The wind farm is proposed to be developed within state forest land between Gympie and Maryborough.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said it would join the state's existing 5500 megawatts of renewable energy capacity and put downward pressure on prices.

Forest Wind Holdings chairman James Pennay said the location was selected to ensure industry, the community and the environment could coexist.

"We are looking forward to continuing engagement through the next phase of the development, including with the Butchulla and Kabi Kabi people," he said.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the development approval was a significant milestone, adding construction could commence by the fourth quarter of 2020.