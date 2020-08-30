MEGA GALLERY: Queensland motocross titles in Bay

Christian Berechree Full Profile Login to follow

THE roar and buzz of engines, clouds of dirt and frenetic commentary perfectly set the scene for an impressive day of racing in Hervey Bay.

Hundreds gathered at the Dundowran track to the watch the state's best motocross riders battle it out in the Queensland Motocross Championships.

Racing ran over Saturday and Sunday, with junior and senior riders taking the track.

The event, the biggest of its kind in Australia, attracted hundreds of riders, spectators and exhibitors.

