MEGA GALLERY: Queensland motocross titles in Bay

30th Aug 2020 4:10 PM

Premium Content Subscriber only

THE roar and buzz of engines, clouds of dirt and frenetic commentary perfectly set the scene for an impressive day of racing in Hervey Bay.

Hundreds gathered at the Dundowran track to the watch the state's best motocross riders battle it out in the Queensland Motocross Championships.

Racing ran over Saturday and Sunday, with junior and senior riders taking the track.

The event, the biggest of its kind in Australia, attracted hundreds of riders, spectators and exhibitors.

Check out our huge gallery of action shots from Sunday's racing.

fcsport motocross
Fraser Coast Chronicle