Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sunshine Coast Lightning netball clinic at the Caloundra Indoor Stadium.Cara Koenen takes the gils on a warm up drill.
Sunshine Coast Lightning netball clinic at the Caloundra Indoor Stadium.Cara Koenen takes the gils on a warm up drill. Warren Lynam
Sport

Mega gallery: Lightning heroes put on netball clinic

Matty Holdsworth
by
16th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIGHTNING star Cara Koenen remembers netball clinics as a youngster like it was yesterday.

Growing up in Townsville, they were few and far between and each one she looked forward to immensely.

This time, at the Caloundra Indoor Stadium, it was her turn to give back to the junior players.

More than 120 girls packed into the stadium to learn off their home-town heroes.

"These are some of the funnest parts to our job, and it is awesome to see all the smiling faces," Cara said.

"We are role models which is a big responsibility but also pretty cool to see the impact we can have.

"I would always jump at the chance to be involved in a clinic like this as a kid."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

For 13-year-old Indianna Malpass it was a chance to impress the same players she hopes to one day call teammates.

"I just feel really fortunate to be able to do this. It's really exciting," Indianna said.

"The Lightning have such great team spirit and great players. I want to improve my skills here.

"Stephanie Wood is my favourite player, she is a goal attack like me. She is short too, so it gives me hope I'll be able to do what she has done."

caloundra indoor stadium cara koenen netball sunshine coast sunshine coast lightning
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Man busted for drugs, laser two months into probation

    premium_icon Man busted for drugs, laser two months into probation

    Crime A BUNDY man two months into his 15-month probation order has pleaded guilty to possessing drugs and a laser pointer.

    BUSTED: Explosives, knives, drugs found in home raid

    premium_icon BUSTED: Explosives, knives, drugs found in home raid

    Crime Avenell Heights man to face court after major police haul

    Big changes on horizon for Bundy fishermen, conservationists

    premium_icon Big changes on horizon for Bundy fishermen, conservationists

    Environment Great Sandy Marine Park zoning plan to be reassessed