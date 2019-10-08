MEGA GALLERY: 50+ pics of our best shots from Eidsvold Races

A CLASS ABOVE: Valerie Pashalis takes a twirl in the 'Foursixtwoseven Fashion' class at Eidsvold Races 2019's Fashions on the Field.

AN EIDSVOLD mother and son combo have proven themselves a cut above the rest in the sartorial stakes as they claimed a pair of major prizes at Eidsvold Race Club's Fashions on the Fields on Saturday.

First up, Mitchell Bowling claimed the 'Little Mister Fashionista' crown, despite stiff competition from entrants outside the 4627 postcode.

Mitchell has now entered in several Fashions on the Field competitions, but not by choice, mum Tammy Bowling confessed.

"He wants to get all this off," she laughed.

Ms Bowling returned later in the day to be awarded the sash in the 'Foursixtwoseven Fashion' class.

Her win was made all the more special for the fact she made her skirt herself.

"I finished making (it) this morning," she said.

"It probably took me three or four days all up, done in stages over a couple of weeks.

"I haven't made any (clothes) since I was a kid.

"I've enjoyed it, I don't have the time for it but I've enjoyed it."

It was a successful day overall for North Burnett fashionistas.

Trudie Payne claimed the 'Marvellous Millinery' sash, while David and Margie McIntyre claimed the prize for the 'Delightful Duo'.

Eidsvold police senior constable Geoff Price lauded the behaviour of punters.

"Police were overall very happy with the crowd behaviour at both the races and at the pub afterwards," Snr Const Price said.

"And despite a strong traffic presence no traffic offences were detected."

Saturday was the 132nd running of the storied Eidsvold Cup.