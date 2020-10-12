MEGA GALLERY: 50+ photos that captured the 2020 Warwick Cup

RACE READY: Josh White and Mikyla Hogno dress perfectly for the 2020 Warwick Cup field.

THE first major Warwick event to go ahead since coronavirus, the 2020 Warwick Cup was always going to be a big one.

With room for 2000 patrons, there was no better way to celebrate the 160th year of the premier racing event.

While this year's Fashion of went socially distanced, racegoers were encouraged to put their outfits up to the people's vote via a photo wall.

In terms of racing, Dalby mare Rosie Posie scored a second-time Cup win, leaving her owners "amazed".

Check out our gallery here for the full breakdown: