Mega project to transform Elliott Heads divides community

An impression of the size of the Elliott Heads community after development is completed.

A DEVELOPMENT poised to transform Elliott Heads has divided NewsMail readers, with some for the $2 billion project and others fearing it will change the community into the next Noosa or Gold Coast.

The development is predicted to bring 3200 new homes and 3000 new jobs, as well as a shopping centre and other facilities.

Saturday's NewsMail revealed construction on stage one of the project is set to start early next year.

"Bring it on", said Deb Morgan, while Fiona Bridges said she thought it was a good idea, but questioned the smaller size of some of the blocks.

"Why not take advantage of the area and encourage more families with bigger blocks?" she asked.

Others were completely against the project.

Nikki Gehrlach said "leave Elliott Heads alone".

"Sorry but it does not need this. People come to the Elliott because it's beautiful and undisturbed. If you want the Gold Coast or Noosa then go there and live. Geez why destroy this beautiful place," she said.

There were also questions about whether there was enough buyers for such an ambitious project.

"All these houses are all well and good … unless … nobody can afford to live in them," Keiran Jay Roles said.

And Adrienne Symons isn't convinced the project will ever happen.

"I think in the last 12 years I've seen this same news four times so believe it when I see it," she said.

