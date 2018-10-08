Meeting will discuss future of 4WDing on popular beach

OPEN: Mayor Jack Dempsey with Bundaberg 4WD Club's Brad Praed, Rod Cleary and club president Barry Bryett are letting the community know Moore Park is not closing to four-wheel driving.

OPEN: Mayor Jack Dempsey with Bundaberg 4WD Club's Brad Praed, Rod Cleary and club president Barry Bryett are letting the community know Moore Park is not closing to four-wheel driving. BRC

A MEETING will be held in Moore Park Beach tomorrow to discuss the safe access and environmental protection of the beach, but for those who like to go for a cruise, fear not.

The "reckless” behaviour of the few will not out way the actions of the majority of four-wheel driver enthusiasts, according to Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey.

Cr Dempsey said the Bundaberg Regional Council was consulting the community and working with stakeholders to ensure responsible four-wheel drive activity at Moore Park Beach.

"Four-wheel drive access to the beach will continue and won't be closed by council,” he said.

"What we hope to achieve through consulting the community is guaranteed safe access and environmental protection.

"The vast majority of responsible four-wheel drive enthusiasts should not be punished for the reckless behaviour of a small minority.”

Bundaberg 4WD Club's Brad Praed said they were happy to work with authorities on the matter.

"Our members, and the majority of four-wheel drivers, do the right thing when driving on Moore Park Beach,” Mr Praed said.

"We're happy to work with council and state authorities to promote the proper use of four-wheel drives on the beach and make people aware of their impact on the environment.

"Any irresponsible activity causing damage to the dunes destroys habitat for the flora and fauna and is not condoned by our club members.”

Councillor for Division 1 Jason Bartels' social media page says the consultation will occur at the Community Association Meeting to be held at 7pm tomorrow at the Moore Park Beach Community Hall, with natural resources manager Nick McLean presenting.

The NewsMail has contacted the Department of Environment and Science for comment on the beach, however a response was not provided by deadline.