Meeting addresses aged care 'national disaster'

"A NATIONAL disaster” was how former nurse of 43 years Cheryl Dorron described the age care industry.

She was one of many voices calling for change at a packed Aged Care Crisis meeting in Bundaberg on Thursday night.

The event was organised by Heather Mansell-Brown, who took to activism after her husband allegedly suffered appalling neglect at Bundaberg's TriCare nursing home.

"The heartbreaking stories I have heard and the guilt bestowed on families is beyond comprehension,” Mrs Mansell-Brown said as she opened the meeting.

"We trust our loved ones to be kept safe when placing in an aged care facility.”

But a sense of safety was far removed from the feelings of attendees, who were angry, frustrated and hurt by a perceived lack of action.

A panel of health and government representatives heard harrowing stories from the floor.

One woman told of how her mother would have been dead had she not checked on her and made sure she received the help she needed.

Others told of the dangers of personal carers with insufficient training administering instead of assisting with medications, with revelations that different tablets were often being crushed and given together, creating a "bombshell”.

A local woman told of her mother receiving cold meals prepared in Maryborough and how when she found her clothes lying on her bed, staff told her she was going to put them away.

"She's got bloody dementia,” she said. "I can personally tell you that I was asked to mind a medication trolley one night by a registered nurse.

"The meals were absolutely disgusting.”

By the conclusion of the meeting, it was evident that family members of those in aged care and the people who work in the industry wanted three things - nurse to patient ratios similar to the one to four ratio in hospitals, a royal commission into aged care and tangible, immediate action.

It was announced by organisers that a committee would soon form with "some very influential people” at its helm and that nurses were ramping up their fight.