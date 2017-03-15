Meeting about football comp for players with disability

PLAY BALL: Plans are afoot for a football competition for players with a disability in Bundy.

A MEETING to look at creating a football competition in Bundaberg for players with a disability will be held at Martens Oval tonight.

It's being organised by Football Bundaberg, which wants to give all players the chance to play the game.

Currently, most players with a disability don't have an opportunity to be involved in competitions in the region.

At this stage, the preferred proposal is for small sided games on Wednesdays.

Organisers hope the meeting will result in a steering committee to make the competition a reality.

The meeting is on from at 5.15pm and members of the public are welcome to attend.

For more information about the meeting, phone Ron Peddar on 0407625005.