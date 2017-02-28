Meet the woman bringing farmers and tourists together

STRAIGHT TO THE SOURCE: Carol Wallace and Suzie Clarke at Prickle Patch dragonfruit farm in Bundaberg.

IT ALL started with an internship.

Now Suzie Clarke is working to marry two of the Bundaberg region's top industries: farming and tourism.

The woman behind Bundy Food Tours is passionate about elevating local produce into the hearts and minds of chefs, foodies and visitors alike, and so far, the marriage is blossoming.

Suzie began her working life in hospitality and cooking before switching careers to become a teacher in Bundaberg, and after 10 years, found herself drawn back to food.

PADDOCK TO PLATE: Suzie Clarke enjoys showing chefs and foodies the fresh produce on offer in the Bundaberg region. Contributed

At the end of a masters in gastronomic tourism at Le Cordon Bleu in Adelaide in early 2016, she began an internship at Bundaberg and North Burnett Tourism and spotted a gap in the market.

"We were updating the culinary database so I was ringing farmers about where their product was available locally,” Suzie said, amid buzzing bees early one Sunday morning at a Woongarra dragonfruit farm.

From those calls sprang conversations about how farmers could show off their produce to visitors.

BNBT has established a Culinary Task Force made up of chefs, tourism operators and council staff.

"People said, 'I don't know if farmers are interested in having people',” Suzie said.

"I said if we just had one to go to, that would be an offering that isn't there.”

The pilot tour started at food festival Winterfeast in July and this year promises to be even more fruitful.

WHERE FOOD COMES FROM: Linda Zunker, right, tells the story of her sweet potatoes to a Bundy Food Tour group at Windhum Farms. Contributed

As well as regular tours on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, Suzie said there was a growing stream of private bookings each week for groups and for chefs looking to up their 'paddock to plate' knowledge.

Stops include Windhum Farms for sweet potato and melons, Prickle Patch for dragonfruit, Bundy Limes, Surfie Chick Eggs and Tinaberries as well as Grunske's seafood and local butchers.

The Barossa Valley was a default choice for her fellow students but Suzie took a different path.

Now people come from all over to sample Bundaberg produce.

"Amanda (Hinds) from Indulge said, 'You could do it here' - and by doing it here, it gave me the opportunity to meet with farmers, knocking on doors I hadn't before,” she said.

"(Hervey Bay restaurateurs) Dan and and Steph come up regularly to taste produce, and last week Hervey Bay restaurant Coast brought 14 people up.

"We're working to encourage more Bundaberg restaurants to take part.”

MASTER CHEFS: Suzie Clarke with Dan Mulheron and his head chef Adam Watson. Contributed

The tours were educational for cooks professional and amateur, she said.

"People learn there is more than just one variety of sweet potato....and chefs get tunnel vision - like a farmer, they work hard at what they do, and a lot of them don't think about where did that dragonfruit come from?”

On March 13 Suzie will speak at a produce dinner hosted by Dan and Steph.

As the weather cools down, she said, the array of produce was growing, as was interest in the tours.

As Prickle Patch farmer Bruce Wallace observed: "Everyone wants to be a celebrity chef now.”

Find out more at bundyfoodtours.com.au.