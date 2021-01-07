Meet the region’s newcomer documenting life’s celebrations

Eyeswide Imaging photographer and videographer Mia Peronis said Michelle, Sam and their beautiful family were a "photographer's dream” at Agnes Water. Picture: Mia Peronis

Memories last forever and after recently moving to the region, a new local face hopes to document some of Bundy and the surround’s most cherished moments.

Describing her style of film as unique, authentic and relaxed, photographer and videographer Mia Peronis has a talent for documenting special occasions.

Mia Peronis with her two children Sebastian and Lluka.

As for many others, the pandemic presented a bump in the road for Mia, her family and their long-awaited travelling plans, causing the family-of-four to permanently relocate to Agnes Water.

“We were supposed to be travelling in Europe which had been a dream and plan of mine for five years,” Mia said.

“I had also planned to do some training in wedding videography over there as there wasn’t much help available in Australia at the time I booked it, but when we flew there in March, we ended up in lockdown for six weeks in Morocco.”

Returning home to Australian shores, the family went into quarantine in Sydney, before making their big move from Townsville to the region.

Growing up on the central coast of NSW, Mia was keen to live near the beach and the family quickly fell in love with Agnes Water and purchased a block of land, where they plan to build a modest, environmentally-friendly, dream home later this year.

“We have only been here for five months, but we have met so many amazing people who have really welcomed us and sent plenty of opportunities and friendships our way,” Mia said.

“Bundaberg and Gladstone are also great towns that are easily accessible – there are plenty of gorgeous spots to get married in this region and as a wedding vendor, I feel it’s a great place to be located.”

Some of the images captured from Michelle and Sam's beautiful wedding. Picture: Mia Peronis

Offering photography and videography for weddings, families, births and special occasions, Mia covers Bundaberg, Gladstone and Agnes Water, while charging travel fees for areas further afield.

Noticing a gap in the market for wedding videography, Mia started her own business Eyeswide Imaging after the birth of her oldest child Sebastian.

Possibly the world's sweetest wedding guest. Picture: Mia Peronis

After dabbling in commercial work for businesses and the council in Townsville over the years, the mum-of-two has found where her true passion lies and created her own unique, authentic filming style, documenting more than 40 weddings to date.

“A good videographer will capture little bits of everything, including the things you would never even think you would miss, not to mention having your ceremony and all the other big moments recorded for life,” Mia said.

“Photos are beautiful, but nothing compares to reliving the moment your dad reminisces about your childhood and wishes you the best for your future, or when your best friend talks about how you used to get dressed up as kids, pretend you were getting married and how special it is to be by your side for the real thing.

“These are the moments that make you feel and bring tears to your eyes and film is the best way to capture them.”

Some of the beautiful images captured from Michelle and Sam's beautiful wedding. Picture: Mia Peronis

To see Mia’s extensive portfolio, packages and for more information about Eyeswide Imaging, click here.