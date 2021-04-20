Meet the NewsMail’s team of journalists

For near a century a committed team of NewsMail journalists have dutifully covered the highs and lows of the Bundaberg region from right here in our region.

We have told the stories of the lives that have shaped the region into what it is today.

Just like you, we've survived massive technological change and witnessed an information revolution, and adapted with it.

How you access your newspaper changed in ways unimaginable only a few years ago. But the fundamental obligation between the newspaper and the people it lives for - its readers - has not changed.

Unlike the digital giants that revolutionised access to information but have no physical presence nor employ reporters in real communities, the NewsMail is written by real people living in the same streets as its readers.

As we move to our new home on a stand-alone section of the Courier Mail website I want to take the opportunity to reintroduce our team of dedicated journalists living and working right here in Bundaberg.

The NewsMail team.

My name is Megan Sheehan and I am the editor of the NewsMail.

I joined the NewsMail team last year with more than 15 years' experience in the media industry. I got my start in regional Queensland and held different positions at various daily and non-daily publications across Queensland and Victoria before a stint overseas.

Crystal Jones is the NewsMail's digital producer and covers breaking news, leads the social media strategy and oversees website curation.

NewsMail digital producer Crystal Jones.

Mikayla Haupt has followed ongoing rural and agricultural issues, health, sport and politics. You might recognise her byline from covering stories like Paradise Dam, Council rates and the new hospital.

NewsMail reporter Mikayla Haupt.

Geordi Offord is focused on covering court and also has a background in agriculture and rural reporting.

NewsMail reporter Geordi Offord.

Rhylea Millar is passionate about local business and touching human interest stories in the Bundaberg community. Some of her most popular stories include her 'Bundy Born' business series and regular Friday 'Brighten Up' good news lists.

NewsMail reporter Rhylea Millar.

