Meet the newest faces in the Bundy Police family

THE Bundaberg Police family grew a little larger late last month with the induction of a few new First Year Constables.

First Year Constables Nathan Steer, Eamon Dodrill and Luke Tobin were among a number of officers fast tracked through the system as part of the Queensland Police Service’s COVID-19 response.

While it was disappointing they were not able to be presented with their Induction Certificates in a big ceremony, the certificates were mailed to the Bundaberg Police Station.

Assistant Commissioner Kev Guteridge also attended the station yesterday as part of a tour through the Central Region meeting officers.

His visit to the Bundaberg Police Station on Monday provided the perfect opportunity for an impromptu speech and certificate presentation ceremony in the station’s day room to welcome the FYCs.