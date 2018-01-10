Meet the men finding Bundy's hidden treasures

DETECTORISTS: Darren Draper and Ben Shorten helped find a sentimental necklace which was lost at the beach on New Yearâ€™s Day.

WHEN there's something strange in the neighbourhood you might call Ghost Busters, but if you've lost something valuable you'd be better off to call Bundy History Hunters.

Bundaberg's Ben Shorten and Darren Draper are two typical men with a passion for treasure hunting.

They use metal detectors to search for a number of lost items including coins, jewellery and even dog tags.

The pair's obsession came in handy this week after they helped find little girl Chelsy Lill's lost necklace and charm.

The charm was lost on a Bargara beach more than a week ago, but it only took 20 minutes for the guys to find it.

Mr Shorten said the chances were pretty slim in finding the necklace as the ocean had passed over the area since New Year's Day.

"We had the grandmother tell us where it was,” he said.

"The gold helped anchor it down and we had it in no time.”

The men have known each other for decades and said it was a pleasure to help others out where they could.

Mr Shorten spoke with the NewsMail about being a "hunter”, saying he grew up looking for treasure.

"My dad was an opal miner in the 1980s,” he said.

"I was always chasing dad around looking for gold then.”

The pair normally go hunting between 20-30 times a year together and have uncovered around 600-700 coins between them.

There's a little bit of science behind finding objects, some which had been buried for almost 100 years, Mr Shorten said.

When the pair find an item they think may have a significant value or belongs to someone they will try to track down its owner.

Otherwise it's finder keepers.

The most difficult part about treasure hunting is gaining the permission to search in certain locations, Mr Shorten said.

"We like to look around houses which are about 80 to 100 years old,” he said.

"Or we head out to the scrub.”

Sometimes a reward is offered to find an item and the pair say they've spent about 25 hours in one small area trying to find a certain items for one man who made an offer they couldn't refuse, the item is still out there, but they won't give up, yet.

Mr Shorten said finding the items depended on the environment it was lost in.

According to him, having a good piece of equipment helped make a difference when locating precious metals.

"It's about $2500 to have the best of the best,” he said.

"A treasure hunting detector is what you need.”

His detector had paid for itself a number of times.

But he said the reaction from people when they found their items was what made it all priceless.