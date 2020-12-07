Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Happy Valley community picture on Fraser Island where they have stayed to fight the fire, most are members of the local rural fire brigade Picture Supplied
Happy Valley community picture on Fraser Island where they have stayed to fight the fire, most are members of the local rural fire brigade Picture Supplied
News

Meet the local legends helping save town from flames

Carlie Walker
7th Dec 2020 6:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A DETERMINED group of firefighters, residents from Happy Valley and hundreds of thousands of litres of water.

That is how a town has been saved so far from a raging bushfire on Monday.

Elspeth Murray from Happy Valley Community Association said there had been tense moments throughout the day as the fire repeatedly broke through containment lines.

"The whole of Happy Valley is surrounded by flames," she said.

Crews have been wearing masks to protect their lungs from the smoke and ash.

Ms Murray said the past two days had been tough, with constant warnings from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to evacuate the area for those unprepared for the blaze.

About 50 firefighters are in the town, along with 30 residents who have remained, determined to save the township from the threatening flames.

"There are a lot of really hard working people here doing a great job," she said.

Rural fire crews from across the Fraser Coast had played a vital role in helping to protect the township, Ms Murray said.

She said QFES crews had valued the local knowledge the Happy Valley Rural Fire Service had brought to the table as well.

"We've had water from the sky and lots of ground units," she said.

The fight to protect the township will continue throughout the night.

More Stories

fcfire fraser island happy valley
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nominate: Help find the best Xmas butcher in Bundaberg

        Nominate: Help find the best Xmas butcher in Bundaberg

        News If Matt Preston was coming to our region, where should he buy a glazed ham or a succulent turkey? He wants your help to crown the best in Bundaberg.

        WATCH: Video from fire frontline in battle for Happy Valley

        Premium Content WATCH: Video from fire frontline in battle for Happy Valley

        News Vision of water bombing operations and firefighting on the ground

        FIRE BAN EXTENDED: What’s happening at Kinkuna

        Premium Content FIRE BAN EXTENDED: What’s happening at Kinkuna

        News Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

        The one thing shoppers are urged not to do this Christmas

        Premium Content The one thing shoppers are urged not to do this Christmas

        News CHRISTMAS shopping is ramping up, with shoppers being given a simple directive to...