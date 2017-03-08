Meet the girl who's crushing epilepsy myths

RAISING AWARENESS: Epileptic Renee Williams, 18, pictured with her mum Tracey, will be manning the stall for Purple Day.

FOR nearly two years after she was diagnosed with epilepsy, Renee Williams kept it a secret.

The Bundaberg 18-year-old has only recently "come out” to declare her illness publicly.

"Before that it was just a handful of friends who knew,” Ms Williams said.

"And it was their support that made me want to raise awareness.”

This month she is manning a desk at Bundaberg Hospital to gather support for Purple Day on March 26 - when you can wear purple to raise awareness.

She is doing it to highlight the impact epilepsy has on the everyday life of sufferers, and put to bed common misconceptions.

"I can't drive, I can't work in a kitchen, I can't operate heavy machinery,” she said.

"I was diagnosed before I made it to 16, so when all my friends were going for their learner's, they didn't understand why I couldn't.

"Watching other people do what I can't is hard.”

For many who don't have epilepsy, triggers like flashing lights come to mind. However, that affects only 3% of sufferers, Ms Williams said.

"People tend to assume a lot of old wives' tales - like if you see someone having a convulsive seizure (you should) put a credit card in their mouth so they don't choke on their tongue, when in fact that can do more damage and you should just roll them on their side.”

Her first seizure was in 2009. "We thought it would be one off,” she said.

But in 2011 she began having recurring seizures and had to come to terms with an illness that at this point has no cure.

This is her first year involved with Purple Day.

"I thought it would be a little project but it's turned into a big thing; we've had 120 signatures in under a week.”

Supporters pledge to raise awareness and show they have read the 10 facts about epilepsy.

"Before this campaign I didn't know anyone else with epilepsy but now I've had about eight people come up to me who have told me they have epilepsy and love what I'm doing,” she said.

"I've also had family members of people with epilepsy.

"For me, it would have been way harder to navigate my diagnosis without having my mum by my side.”

Visit Renee Williams near the Thirst Aid Cafe near the main entrance of Bundaberg Hospital.

You can also pledge at Cuppa Time cafe or donate online at purpledayforepilepsyqueensland.gofundraise.com.au/page/reneewilliams.

To read the Ten Facts About Epilepsy, visit epilepsyqueensland.com.au.